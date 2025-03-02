Veterans Prado, Felipe triumph in PhilCycling road race nationals

MANILA, Philippines — Jermyn Prado’s showed no signs that she’s turning 32 in less than a month as she ruled the Elite Road Race to sweep all three Women Elite gold medals staked in the recent PhilCycling National Championships for Road.

Marcelo Felipe, who turned 35 only last February 10, was as sharp as fellow veteran Prado and topped the Men Elite Road race of the championships presented by the MVP Sports Foundation and Standard Insurance and organized by the PhilCycling headed by Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

“It’s all about training, dedication and the heart to keep on cycling,” said Prado, who also won the Criterium gold medal at the Tagaytay City Criterium and the ITT on an uphill route from Tuy to Nasugbu in Batangas last week.

“I’ve been relentless in training, but all these are because of the One above,” added Prado, winner of the ITT gold medal at the Philippines 2019 Southeast Asian Games also in Tagaytay City, after her event in the championships lso supported by the POC, Tagaytay City and Excellent Noodles as well as the Philippine Sports Commission, which supports the national teams of cycling.

Prado clocked two hours, 39 minutes and 28.17 seconds in winning the 88-km race on a 44-km circuit covering Tuy, Balayan, Lian and Nasugbu with Maritoni Krogg coming in only a wheel behind for silver and Kate Yasmin Aquino, who’s now a mom, crossing third for the bronze medal.

Kim Bonilla, meanwhile, added the Women Under-23 road race gold medal to her victory in the ITT over the same route and distance in 2:36:38.80 — Wenizah Claire Vinoya claimed silver (42 seconds behind) and Princess Jamkyna bagged bronze (46 seconds behind).

A national team mainstay like Prado, Felipe won the 215-km race in 5:02:25.49, edging Jericho Lucero by two seconds and Jeremy Lizardo by four seconds.

“We [Lucero and Lizardo] broke loose in the last 20 kms and seeing that no one else made a chase, we worked hard until the finish,” said Felipe after the race where the average speed was pegged at 43 kph.