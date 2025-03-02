Stags seek new backer in pursuit of NCAA glory

MANILA, Philippines — The San Sebastian College-Recoletos men’s basketball team is now looking for a new “godfather” after concluding its partnership with the team’s previous backer.

In a statement, Rev. Fr. Rafael B. Pecson, OAR, expressed his sincere gratitude to the management team put up by Joseph Ronquillo in handling the team for one season.

“The San Sebastian College-Recoletos community would like to thank Mr. Ronquillo for all the support, encouragement and the resources he put in our Season 100 campaign. While we fell short on our mission, it was one great ride with the management team he formed and we greatly appreciated it.”

“We wish Mr. Ronquillo success in his future endeavors,” he added.

The whole SSC-R community is now waiting with bated breath as to who will come aboard to right the ship on the way to the Promised Land.

“We are looking for someone who can bring fresh ideas and resources which are vital in enhancing the capabilities of each member of the team as we strive for excellence.”

“The school community and its fans are eager to hear the roar of ‘Bravo Baste!’ once again and hopefully we can hear it in the coming season.”

The last time the Stags won a championship was during the celebrated days of the “Pinatubo Trio” of Calvin Abueva, Ian Sangalang and Ronald Pascual in 2009. All three players are from Pampanga.

The SSC-R community is aching to bring its glory days back after the Stags dominated the fabled league in succession highlighted by a five-peat from 1993 to 1997 that saw the rise of Chris Bade, Django Rivera, Nap Hatton and Melchor Teves.

Through the creative plays of Eugene Quilban and the slam-dunking acts of Bong Alvarez, the Stags also reigned supreme in 1988 and 1989.

In all, San Sebastian College-University is proud owner of 12 championships since winning its first in 1973.