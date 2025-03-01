San Sebastian’s Migs Pascual lauded for basketball IQ, leadership

MANILA, Philippines — In an era where players emulate NBA stars like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards and Ja Morant, players who are widely regarded for their scoring abilities, there’s one collegiate player who takes pride on showing his leadership skills, basketball IQ and making his teammates look better.

Migs Pascual, who’ll be playing in his second season with the San Sebastian Stags, possessed these great qualities.

Pascual’s passing abilities had created good looks to the basket for his teammates. Additionally, his basketball IQ, a product of his early foundation playing for the Philippine youth basketball team in major international competitions and competed with some of the world’s best young players, allowed him to become a more matured player at a young age.

One of those coaches who noticed Pascual was veteran bench tactician Britt Reroma.

A former coach in the MPBL, MPBL D-League and the collegiate ranks and now program director of San Beda’s high school basketball program, Reroma saw these great qualities on Pascual.

“He has a high basketball IQ. He has great passing skills. All he needs is a good break,” said Reroma.

Unlike other guards who looks to score at every opportunity given to them, Pascual would look for better shot selection for his teammates and such traits made him more lovable by his teammates and coaches at the Stags camp.

Newly appointed Jose Rizal University coach Nani Epondulan also praised Pascual’s composure.

“If you want stability in running your offense, siya (Migs) yun,” added Epondulan, a former star player of the Heavy Bombers and led the team all the way to the championship round in 1999. “Kasi he’s a team player and a willing passer. He’s composed, especially during the crucial part of the game.”

Pascual is not letting his guards down, and he wants to grow together with his teammates in taking their game to the next level.

“Ang natutunan ko sa team namin last season is to be resilient kasi sa NCAA mas physical yung games,” added Pascual. “We’re not a big team. We’re a more guard-oriented team. The team relies more on the guards and even though we didn’t reach the Final Four, we’re a competitive team.”