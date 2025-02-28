^

Sports

La Salle, Ateneo take rivalry to Pinoyliga Next Man cUP

Philstar.com
February 28, 2025 | 4:01pm
La Salle, Ateneo take rivalry to Pinoyliga Next Man cUP
Jacob Cortez is expected to play for De La Salle University in the Pinoyliga Next Man cUP.
(Pinoyliga Photo)

Games Saturday (Enderun Colleges Gym, Taguig City)

2 p.m. – Mapua vs San Sebastian

4 p.m. – St. Benilde vs Lyceum

Games Sunday (Enderun Colleges Gym, Taguig City)

2 p.m. – La Salle vs Ateneo

4 p.m. – St. Benilde vs Guang Ming

 

MANILA, Philippines -- UAAP archrivals De La Salle University and Ateneo collide in what is expected to be a close encounter as the Green Archers make their debut in Season 3 of the Pinoyliga Next Man cUP against the Blue Eagles this Sunday, March 2 at the Enderun Colleges Gym in Taguig City.

La Salle plays Ateneo (1-1) on Sunday, March 2 at 2 p.m., before Guang Ming College (3-0) and College of St. Benilde (2-0) clash at 4 p.m.

A day prior to that, the Blazers will stake their unbeaten record of 2-0 when they face the Pirates of the Lyceum of the Philippines University (0-2) at 4 p.m., after the 2 p.m. encounter between Mapua (2-1) and San Sebastian (0-2) on Saturday, March 1 at the same venue.

After losing in the UAAP title series last December in a heartbreaking defeat to University of the Philippines, the Archers are starting early with several preseason meets that includes this annual tournament that gathers some of the best school teams in the country.

The thing that DLSU hopes to accomplish is to form a competitive team since four players are not returning next season, reason why the Next Man cUP is important to head coach Topex Robinson and his coaching staff to see the players they can move up from its pool to the main team.

“The Next Man cUP is one of our basketball avenues where we can evaluate our players, see our Team B and some Team A players what they need to improve on,” said DLSU assistant coach Oliver Bunyi, who will call the shots for La Salle in this tournament.

La Salle superstar Kevin Quiambao is not returning next season as he turned professional in Korea, but he is not the only one not coming back as he is joined by Joshua David Lian Ramiro and CJ Austria at the exit door.

However, the Green Archers have a deep pool of talented players eager to join the squad, including guards Kean Baclaan and Joshua Cortez, as well as big men Mason Amos and Luis Pablo, who all made their respective residencies and are eligible to play next season of the UAAP.

All four transferred to DLSU after playing previously for other teams, Baclaan for National University, Amos for Ateneo, Pablo for UP and Cortez for San Beda University.

Aside from that, DLSU has 6-foot-9 Filipino-American center Dominique Sarmiento, who Bunyi said they are monitoring the progress.

As for Ateneo, the team split its first two games in the Next Man cUP, losing to NCAA champion Mapua University 100-53 last February 15, then came back with a 71-59 victory over New Era University last February 23.

COLLEGIATE BASKETBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
War of attrition

War of attrition

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
The ones who landed the first blow aren’t at ease. The ones on the receiving end aren’t in panic mode.
Sports
fbtw
Filipino triathletes ache to defend turf

Filipino triathletes ache to defend turf

17 hours ago
Amid a strong lineup of local and international competitors, Filipino triathletes are determined to rule the IRONMAN 70.3...
Sports
fbtw
More mandatory challengers

More mandatory challengers

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
In yesterday’s column, three Filipino No. 1 contenders were featured as mandatory challengers in line to take world...
Sports
fbtw
Closing 68 seals Que&rsquo;s dominant run at Pradera

Closing 68 seals Que’s dominant run at Pradera

17 hours ago
Angelo Que completed a wire-to-wire win in the ICTSI Pradera Verde Championship yesterday with a closing 68 for a six-stroke...
Sports
fbtw
Cone sticking with Gilas program

Cone sticking with Gilas program

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Call him “hard headed” but Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone is sticking to his guns.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Friends to foes: Hadji, Oheb excited for MPL Philippines matchup

Friends to foes: Hadji, Oheb excited for MPL Philippines matchup

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Former Blacklist International players Salic "Hadji" Imam and Kiel "Oheb" Soriano find themselves in different jerseys...
Sports
fbtw
Let me entertain you, says Duplantis

Let me entertain you, says Duplantis

7 hours ago
Pole vault king Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis said he would like to do more events like his one-off sprint race with Karsten Warholm...
Sports
fbtw
Double-shift Sainz tops Bahrain F1 testing times

Double-shift Sainz tops Bahrain F1 testing times

7 hours ago
Carlos Sainz put in a double shift at pre-season Formula 1 testing on Thursday (Friday, Manila time), the Spaniard topping...
Sports
fbtw
Popovich says he won't return this season as Spurs coach after stroke

Popovich says he won't return this season as Spurs coach after stroke

7 hours ago
Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich said Thursday (early Friday, Manila time) he won't return this season as coach of the San...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with