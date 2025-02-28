^

Zamboanga gets long-awaited crack at fellow beltholder Stamp Fairtex

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 28, 2025 | 1:32pm
Zamboanga gets long-awaited crack at fellow beltholder Stamp Fairtex
Stamp Fairtex (left-most) and Denice Zamboanga (right-most) will fight in a unification bout in August.
(ONE FC)

MANILA, Philippines -- After twists and turns, Filipina mixed martial artist Denice Zamboanga will finally have her shot at the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex.

The interim titleholder Zamboanga and Stamp will battle it out in a world unification matchup in ONE 173: Denver on August 1, ONE Fighting Championship announced Friday morning.

The two were supposed to face each other last year for the title, but Stamp had to beg off due to a torn meniscus.

Zamboanga then faced and defeated Noelle Grandjean in the replacement fight, and earlier this year, she defeated Alyona Rassohyna for the interim atomweight MMA world title.

And now, the highly anticipated matchup between Stamp and Zamboanga – friends and former teammates – is set to happen.

This will be the Thai superstar’s first time defending her belt since wresting it by beating Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14.

“This upcoming fight against Stamp in the United States is a dream come true for me. It’s not just a personal milestone but a significant moment for the Philippines,” Zamboanga said in a statement.

“Representing my country on such a grand stage fills me with immense pride. I am ready to give my all and bring honor to our nation,” she added.

Stamp, for her part, said that she is happy to go back to the US again.

“I was supposed to face Denice last year, but unfortunately, I got injured. Now, we finally get to fight for the belt. I was blown away by the support I received from all of my US fans at ONE Fight Night 10, and I can’t wait to put on a show for them again this August at ONE 173.”

“Several blockbuster bouts” will be announced in the coming days, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said.

