Friends to foes: Hadji, Oheb excited for MPL Philippines matchup

MANILA Philippines — Former Blacklist International players Salic "Hadji" Imam and Kiel "Oheb" Soriano find themselves in different jerseys after almost eight seasons of wearing the same Blacklist International uniform.

When the organization announced their departure, Imam was acquired by a new organization in the local scene, Twisted Minds, while Soriano signed with Team Liquid PH.

"Masaya ako para sa kanya kasi ‘di po siya nawalan ng team at nasa MPL pa rin po kami,” Imam said during the preseason conference for the 15th season of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines.

For Soriano, it was a mix of emotions as he sat with his former teammate during the presser.

"Masaya, excited pero nakakalungkot rin kasi syempre nakakalungkot yung pagkawala ng Blacklist, pagka watak-watak namin kasi ‘di naman pwede mag-stay kami sa iisang team. Pero excited ako kasi makakalaban ko na yung mga sobrang kaclose kong teammates dati. Excited na akong makatapat sila,” added Soriano.

Soriano joined Blacklist International in 2020, while Imam signed with the team in 2021. It was during the local league's eighth season that saw the emergence of the two along with Edward "Edward" Dapadap, which fans dubbed the “MV3”. The trio's plays contributed to Blacklist International's dominance in MLBB esports, with the team clinching back-to-back wins in the local league as well as the M3 World Championship.

Dapadap eventually transferred to Aurora last season, while Imam and Soriano saw stuck with Blacklist International.

Twisted Minds and Team Liquid Philippines are set to close the opening week of Season 15 on Sunday, March 2, at 7:30 p.m.