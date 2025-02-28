Guiao remains confident on Paintersâ€™ chances vs Tropang Giga

^

Guiao remains confident on Painters’ chances vs Tropang Giga

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 28, 2025 | 11:31am
Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao
MANILA, Philippines — Despite absorbing a tough Game 1 loss against the TNT Tropang Giga, Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao is focusing on the positives as the Elasto Painters try to equalize in their best-of-seven PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinal series Friday.

Rain or Shine on Wednesday evening suffered a close 88-84 loss against TNT. There, the Painters failed to score a bucket in the last two minutes as they committed a handful of turnovers down the stretch. 

After the game, Guiao told reporters that it was a “sorry loss” for the team, but they “still feel good about the way they played.” 

“Maganda lang talaga yung 3-point shooting percentage. But despite of that, it was really a one-possession game, all the way sa last possession,” he told reporters.

“We're disappointed, but yun nga, we feel we have a realistic chance of getting back in the series. We're anticipating a long series, so the more games you win, I think the better for us. That means it's going to be extended,” he added.

In the game, the Painters forced import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to an 8-of-27 shooting clip from the field for 23 points in 48 minutes. But he added 13 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and a steal. 

Jayson Castro and Calvin Oftana provided the spark off the bench. The former finished with 24 points, while the latter contributed 22 points, with both sinking six 3-pointers apiece.

“Naramdaman ko naman yung difference nung series nito at tsaka yung past series namin. Caelan [Tiongson] is a really big factor, especially on defense. I think we were able to limit RHJ’s percentage to about 29%” he said. 

“The problem now is how to contest or limit yung 3-point shooting nila dito sa labas. Of course, Oftana and Pogoy and Jayson will always be a problem in terms of you can’t give them any small window,” he added. 

“Kapag maliit na bintana sa kanila kaya talaga nilang ma-convert yung mga three-point attempts nila. So we’ll work on that and hopefully on Friday, we defend that 3-point shot a little better.” 

Guiao also rued the final inbounds pass that would have given them the chance to equalize the game.

With Rain or Shine trailing by four with about three seconds remaining, the team had a chance to tie the game up with a 4-pointer. 

But Andrei Caracut inbounded the ball straight to the hands of RR Pogoy as time expired.

The veteran coach said that Caracut’s pass was “just really a bad pass”, and he was disappointed that it did not reach the intended first option – import Deon Thompson.

“And I think it will only add to the experience of Andrei, who was the inbounder. Kasi siya yung point guard namin. Siya yung inaasahan kung may deliver ng maayos na pasa. Pero siguro learning experience ito.” 

Game 2 is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig. 

