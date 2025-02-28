^

Explainer: Flag football, and can Filipinos really shine in it?

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 28, 2025 | 11:50am
A player catches the ball during the Camp Beezy flag football training camp at Vermosa in Imus, Cavite over the weekend.
MANILA, Philippines — Last week, National Football League (NFL) star Camryn Bynum was in the Philippines for the fourth edition of his American football training endeavor Camp Beezy. 

In this edition — held from February 20-22 at Vermosa in Imus, Cavite — instead of the hundreds of campers who participated in the previous three editions, there were only 75 from around the Philippines and from nearby Southeast Asian countries.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Bynum said that part of the camp’s goals is to possibly build a Philippine flag football team that could compete in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

So what is flag football? How does it differ from American football, where bodies are seemingly flying and hitting the floor? Can Filipinos stand out in this sport? 

NFL player Camryn Bynum in action as he supervises the Camp Beezy flag football training camp at Vermosa in Imus, Cavite over the weekend.
‘Touch and tail’

According to the Olympics website, the first game of flag football was played by American soldiers during the second world war, and they eventually brought the game back home.

It was named “Touch and Tail football” before being called flag football. 

This sport is of non-contact variety, where the tackles were made by removing one of three fabric “flags” attached to the waist. 

According to the NFL Flag website, any contact that creates an advantage will be penalized by the officials. Yep, only “very minimal contact” is allowed in the sport.

Compared to American football where there are 11 players per side at a time, flag football consists of five players on each team, playing on a pitch measuring 70x30 yards, with 10 yards allotted to each of the two endzones. 

Like American football, the offensive team will have four attempts, or downs, to go from their own five-yard line to the halfway point. If they were able to do so, they would have another four downs to reach the endzone for a "touchdown”.

A play is over when a flag is removed, or if the ball carrier goes out of bounds. A play is deemed over if a pass hits the ground. Interceptions and fumbles are also turnovers. 

But if a team is unsuccessful in their turn, the opposing team will get the possession. 

Like in American football, if a team gets a touchdown, they get six points. But instead of kicking for an extra point, flag football’s extra point will come by running or passing from the five-yard line. Extra two points could be won if it comes from the 10-yard line.

No running plays are allowed when the offense is five yards, or less, from the endzone.

A game will have two 20-minute halves, and if the score is tied at the end of 40 minutes, a sudden-death overtime will determine the winner.

One of the participants in action at the Camp Beezy flag football training camp at Vermosa in Imus, Cavite over the weekend.
‘Absolutely safer’

Anthony Raymond, chief operating officer of RIESA Management Inc., which partnered with Bynum for the fourth iteration of the Camp Beezy camp, said that it is “absolutely safer” to play flag football compared to tackle football.

“With flag football, it is not about your size. American football, there are helmets and pads, you don't have that. But flag football is 5-on-5, and it's only really about receivers and cornering,” he said.

“You're not going head-to-head with your helmets. The American football itself is a violent sport. So, over the years, they've used flag football as a means to less impact, more agility, quickness. And that's why a lot of boys and girls, even from five years old, are enjoying flag football. Because they love the sport. It's probably the ultimate team sport also.”

Camp participants are all smiles.
Since hulking linemen and tackles are not necessary positions in the sport, Filipinos have an advantage, Raymond said.

“So it’s really about who is the fastest, who has the best agility and the quickness. So, size would not matter on the flag football arena,” he said.

“I think it’s very promising as an athlete for the sports here in the Philippines to look and maybe even consider [playing the sport]. And I believe the attributes, the physical attributes of Filipinos [are fit]. An average Filipino is 5’7”, and we’re very fast, very durable, we’re quick.”

NFL player Camryn Bynum talks to the training camp participants.
But for Bynum, it is not the physical tools that will help Filipinos have a crack at an Olympic spot in 2028. 

“I'd say the mindset is what separates all Filipinos. I know that may sound crazy to really make that the biggest thing that makes a Filipino good at sports, but I think the mindset of resilience, hard work, I think that's a recipe for success for anybody in any part of life, but for sports specifically, being people that can overcome adversity, and that's just in our DNA as Filipinos,” he said. 

“And I think when you pair that with the athleticism that we have, the quickness, and just all the little things that we're blessed with, I think that you put all those together, you can become an elite athlete. And even more than that, just like I said, the hard work is really what's in our DNA,” he added.

“And I know people, once they know what to do and how to train, they will do it and do it to the best of their ability.”

Flag football is set to make its Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 2028. Two events — one for men and one for women — will be held. 

