Explainer: Flag football, and can Filipinos really shine in it?

MANILA, Philippines — Last week, National Football League (NFL) star Camryn Bynum was in the Philippines for the fourth edition of his American football training endeavor Camp Beezy.

In this edition — held from February 20-22 at Vermosa in Imus, Cavite — instead of the hundreds of campers who participated in the previous three editions, there were only 75 from around the Philippines and from nearby Southeast Asian countries.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Bynum said that part of the camp’s goals is to possibly build a Philippine flag football team that could compete in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

So what is flag football? How does it differ from American football, where bodies are seemingly flying and hitting the floor? Can Filipinos stand out in this sport?

Camp Beezy NFL player Camryn Bynum in action as he supervises the Camp Beezy flag football training camp at Vermosa in Imus, Cavite over the weekend.

‘Touch and tail’

According to the Olympics website, the first game of flag football was played by American soldiers during the second world war, and they eventually brought the game back home.

It was named “Touch and Tail football” before being called flag football.

This sport is of non-contact variety, where the tackles were made by removing one of three fabric “flags” attached to the waist.

According to the NFL Flag website, any contact that creates an advantage will be penalized by the officials. Yep, only “very minimal contact” is allowed in the sport.

Compared to American football where there are 11 players per side at a time, flag football consists of five players on each team, playing on a pitch measuring 70x30 yards, with 10 yards allotted to each of the two endzones.

Like American football, the offensive team will have four attempts, or downs, to go from their own five-yard line to the halfway point. If they were able to do so, they would have another four downs to reach the endzone for a "touchdown”.

A play is over when a flag is removed, or if the ball carrier goes out of bounds. A play is deemed over if a pass hits the ground. Interceptions and fumbles are also turnovers.

But if a team is unsuccessful in their turn, the opposing team will get the possession.

Like in American football, if a team gets a touchdown, they get six points. But instead of kicking for an extra point, flag football’s extra point will come by running or passing from the five-yard line. Extra two points could be won if it comes from the 10-yard line.

No running plays are allowed when the offense is five yards, or less, from the endzone.

A game will have two 20-minute halves, and if the score is tied at the end of 40 minutes, a sudden-death overtime will determine the winner.