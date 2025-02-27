^

Filipino triathletes eye IRONMAN 70.3 glory in Puerto Princesa

February 27, 2025 | 5:17pm
Filipino triathletes eye IRONMAN 70.3 glory in Puerto Princesa
Puerto Princesa, renowned for its pristine natural beauty and commitment to preserving its environment, previously hosted this prestigious event back-to-back in 2022 and 2023.
IRONMAN Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Amid a strong lineup of local and international competitors, Filipino triathletes are setting their sights on victory at the IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa. With the coveted overall championship and top prize money up for grabs in both the men’s and women’s divisions, anticipation is at an all-time high.

To further elevate the excitement, the Puerto Princesa City Championship awards will reward the top Filipino male and female finishers with P50,000 each, while the IRONMAN-affiliated TriClub with the most participants will take home a P200,000 cash prize.

These incentives, along with numerous other rewards, are set to fuel the determination of athletes in this season's "Gateway to Paradise" edition of IRONMAN 70.3.

The thrilling race weekend, organized by Sunrise Events, Inc., begins today (Friday) with the 2GO Princesa Run, featuring over 300 participants in a 5km women-focused fitness fun run at Baywalk Park.

Hosting the half-IRONMAN race for the third year, Puerto Princesa has built a reputation for delivering a memorable racing experience for both participants and their families. This year’s event coincides with the vibrant Subaraw Festival celebrations and highlights the Underground River, a UNESCO Wonder of the World.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the competition aligns with the Balayong Festival, inspired by the delicate cherry blossoms, and Puerto Princesa City’s Foundation Day celebrations.

Athletes will face an added layer of challenge this year with a new and improved course. The race transition area has been redesigned for greater convenience, enhancing the experience for both participants and their families.

The cycling route, for one, is now a two-loop course instead of three, allowing for faster race times.

But with 60% of the field coming from 42 countries, local athletes will need to bring their A-game to contend for the championship title and substantial cash prizes.

On Saturday, young triathletes will take the spotlight in the RLC Residences IRONKIDS, which includes four individual age-group categories, a relay division, and a kids’ run, fostering an inclusive and encouraging environment for future champions.

The IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa main event unfolds on Sunday, where elite athletes will tackle the grueling challenge of 1.9km open-water swim, 90km cycling course and 21km run.

Set against a scenic and well-prepared championship course, the event promises an electrifying showdown of endurance, speed and resilience.

Adding excitement to the day, Puerto Princesa will also host the inaugural edition of the Sunrise Sprint (S2), a short-distance triathlon perfect for beginners and athletes making a comeback. The S2 race includes 750m swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run. This provides a dynamic yet accessible triathlon experience, encouraging new enthusiasts to enter the sport.

For more details, visit: ironman.com/races/im703-puerto-princesa.

