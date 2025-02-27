^

Sports

MPBL partners with sports betting firm

Philstar.com
February 27, 2025 | 4:31pm
MANILA Philippines -- Global betting company 1xBet has entered a partnership with the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), which would give “exclusive offers, more exciting moments and unforgettable wins” for fans.

In a statement, the MPBL said that their agreement will run until the end of 2026.

“MPBL is one of the fastest-growing basketball leagues, attracting attention with its high level of play and well-organized matches that turn into real sports celebrations. The league was created to develop professional basketball and help talents from all parts of the country make a name for themselves on the national level,” the statement read.

“1xBet shares MPBL's values, supports basketball development, and aims to bring the sport closer to fans. The brand has long gone beyond being just a regular betting platform and has become part of the sports culture in the Philippines, bringing fans together and increasing their interest in the game,” it added.

With the partnership, the betting company’s logo will appear on team uniforms, on playing courts and during broadcasts.

"Partnering with such a well-known and reliable brand is an important step for our league's development. Together, we will make basketball brighter and help talented athletes unlock their potential,” MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said.

“This will not only create new opportunities for players but also make a significant contribution to the sports future of our country," he added.

The league's seventh season will tip off on March 8 at the Central Arena in Isabela.

