Quezon City hoops squad clinches title in Tokai invitational tourney

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City District 1 Warriors ruled the 2025 Tokai Fil Basketball Invitational Games after routing Nagoya Gakuin University in the championship game, 70-56, at the latter’s home court in Japan.

The team is backed by actor and congressman Arjo Atayde (1st District, Quezon City), who said the title-clinching victory is testament to the Filipino athlete’s determination.

The Warriors showcased their defense in the fourth quarer and outscored their foes, 17-10, to clinch the title and avenge their earlier loss to the same team.

Patrick Buena, Borris Mvogo and Joeben Loria helped propel the Filipinos to their second international title. The first two finished with 13 points each while the latter added 11 to lead the Warriors to another championship following the one they won in the Mutant 2024 Cahaya Lestari Surabaya Cup International Invitational League Under-23 Senior Basketball Boys’ Division crown in Indonesia in June last year.

“We knew we were up against tough competition, but our players rose to the challenge,” said Atayde.

“Their heart, discipline, and refusal to back down — especially in the home court of the opposition — reflect the true spirit of Filipino athletes. I am incredibly proud of them,” he added.

The Warriors, under the guidance of two-time PBA champion coach Derrick Pumaren, had to fight their way back to title contention after losing to Nagoya in their first meeting, 78-82.

The Filipinos bounced back with an 81-68 victory over Hamamatsu Gakuin University. They then followed it up with a hard-fought, 76-73 win over the Jifu Seryu Heroes in the semis to earn another shot at Nagoya in the finals.

“We knew it would be a challenge to win it all, but I always believed in the talent of our players. They exceeded expectations, and this win is a testament to their dedication. There’s still work to be done, but for now, we just want to celebrate this achievement. We are grateful to Cong. Arjo Atayde and his family for their support; we would not be here without them," said Derrick Pumaren.

The team also featured Warren Calara, Ryan Arceo, Jerome Santos, Dave Bernabe, Franz Diaz, Jason Puray and Christian Jake Agoncillo, all of whom were selected through tryouts in Atayde’s D1 Basketball League.

Atayde, a committed advocate for youth and sports development, has long championed grassroots programs that provide opportunities for young athletes to excel.

Beyond basketball, he has also supported fencing, football, volleyball and other sports, consistent with his belief that sports can inspire, uplift communities, and build character among the youth.

"This victory is more than just a championship — it’s proof that with the right support, Filipino athletes can shine on any stage,” he said.

“Our athletes deserve our cheers, but they require tangible support to succeed. Kailangan nila ng aksyon para umasenso. This is why we will continue to invest in our young athletes and provide them with the platforms they need to reach their full potential."