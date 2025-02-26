^

Sports

Gin Kings sink Batang Pier in 22-point rout

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 26, 2025 | 10:04pm
Barangay Ginebra's Troy Rosario (1) powers one in against the defense of the NorthPort Batang Pier in their PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals Wednesday evening at the Big Dome.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra exploded in the second half to grab Game 1 of their best-of-7 PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals series against the NorthPort Batang Pier, 115-93, Wednesday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Gin Kings scored 32 points in the third quarter to leave their opponents in the dust and draw first blood.

Fresh off national team duties, Justin Brownlee finished with 19 points, four rebounds and four assists for Ginebra, while Troy Rosario had 16 markers, eight boards and three dimes.

With NorthPort still within striking distance at the half, 56-51, Ginebra unleashed a 9-1 run to start the third quarter capped by back-to-back finishes by Japeth Aguilar to grab a 65-52 lead.

A Sidney Onwubere layup halted the run, 54-65, but the Gin Kings were just too hot to handle.

Over the next few minutes, Ginebra unleashed a 19-6 run capped by a Jamie Malonzo triple to push the lead to 24, 84-60.

NorthPort was unable to recover, as the nearest they got to was 19 points in the fourth quarter.

Ginebra’s lead ballooned to 30, 111-81, after a 3-pointer by Ralph Cu as the Gin Kings breezed through to the finish line.

RJ Abarrientos and Malonzo chipped in 15 and 14 points, respectively,, while Aguilar added 11 for the Gin Kings.

Kadeem Jack flexed his muscles inside for NorthPort, finishing with 33 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Joshua Munzon contributed 10 points as the only other Batang Pier player in double digits.

Arvin Tolentino struggled with just eight points on 2-of-11 shooting from the field.

Game 2 of the series will be on Friday, 5 p.m., at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

NORTHPORT BATANG PIER

PBA
