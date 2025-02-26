Golden Tigresses best Lady Spikers in five sets

UST celebrates after a five-set win over the La Salle Lady Spikers on Wednesday evening.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas dug deep and came from behind to win their second straight game in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament, this time at the expense of La Salle, 25-12, 22-25, 13-25, 25-23, 15-13, Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The win gave the Golden Tigresses a 2-1 record in the season, as the Lady Spikers dropped to 1-2.

Angge Poyos exploded for 28 points on 24 attacks, three block points and a service ace, while Regina Jurado had 17 points.

Cassie Carballo recorded 22 excellent sets in the five-setter.

With their backs against the wall, the Tigresses relied on Poyos and Jurado to bring the match to a fifth set.

The match was tied at 23-all, before the two punched in attacks to grab the 2-2 equalizer.

And late in the final set, La Salle led by one, 11-10.

But crucial points by Poyos and Marga Altea gave UST a 13-11 lead.

A tip by Shevana Laput kept La Salle alive, but a Jurado hit off the combination play put the Espana-based squad to the match point.

A service error by Bianca Plaza made it a 13-14, but a double contact error by the Lady Spikers ended the game at two hours and 31 minutes.

“Sa game na ito, talagang ipinakita lang talaga namin kung ano kami and yung composure namin sa court yun talaga ang nagdala saka yung communication. Nawala man kami nung second set pero bumalik lang kami sa sistema at nagtiwala lang kami sa isa’t isa,” Poyos said

Altea chipped in 10 points for UST, while Detdet Pepito recorded 24 excellent digs and 16 excellent receptions.

Angel Canino powered La Salle with 25 points on 21 attacks, three aces, and a block she laced with 17 excellent digs and 16 excellent receptions.

UST will shoot for a third straight win on Saturday when it faces Adamson, while La Salle will aim to bounce back on Sunday against UP. Both games will be at the same venue.