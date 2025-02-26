^

Sports

Golden Tigresses best Lady Spikers in five sets

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 26, 2025 | 9:00pm
Golden Tigresses best Lady Spikers in five sets
UST celebrates after a five-set win over the La Salle Lady Spikers on Wednesday evening.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas dug deep and came from behind to win their second straight game in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament, this time at the expense of La Salle, 25-12, 22-25, 13-25, 25-23, 15-13, Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The win gave the Golden Tigresses a 2-1 record in the season, as the Lady Spikers dropped to 1-2.

Angge Poyos exploded for 28 points on 24 attacks, three block points and a service ace, while Regina Jurado had 17 points.

Cassie Carballo recorded 22 excellent sets in the five-setter.

With their backs against the wall, the Tigresses relied on Poyos and Jurado to bring the match to a fifth set.

The match was tied at 23-all, before the two punched in attacks to grab the 2-2 equalizer.

And late in the final set, La Salle led by one, 11-10.

But crucial points by Poyos and Marga Altea gave UST a 13-11 lead.

A tip by Shevana Laput kept La Salle alive, but a Jurado hit off the combination play put the Espana-based squad to the match point.

A service error by Bianca Plaza made it a 13-14, but a double contact error by the Lady Spikers ended the game at two hours and 31 minutes.

“Sa game na ito, talagang ipinakita lang talaga namin kung ano kami and yung composure namin sa court yun talaga ang nagdala saka yung communication. Nawala man kami nung second set pero bumalik lang kami sa sistema at nagtiwala lang kami sa isa’t isa,” Poyos said

Altea chipped in 10 points for UST, while Detdet Pepito recorded 24 excellent digs and 16 excellent receptions.

Angel Canino powered La Salle with 25 points on 21 attacks, three aces, and a block she laced with 17 excellent digs and 16 excellent receptions.

UST will shoot for a third straight win on Saturday when it faces Adamson, while La Salle will aim to bounce back on Sunday against UP. Both games will be at the same venue.

LA SALLE LADY SPIKERS

UAAP

UST GOLDEN TIGRESSES

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Terrafirma to exit with a bang

Terrafirma to exit with a bang

By Joaquin Henson | 22 hours ago
It was a sad morning when Terrafirma PBA governor Bobby Rosales met with the Dyip coaches and players before practice at Gameville,...
Sports
fbtw
Catching up with ex-PBA import Allen Durham

Catching up with ex-PBA import Allen Durham

By Anthony Suntay | 11 hours ago
Allen Durham has been one of the most dominant imports to play on local soil, having played numerous times in the PBA. But...
Sports
fbtw
Grand slam hopes for TNT

Grand slam hopes for TNT

By Joaquin M. Henson | 22 hours ago
It’s too early to dream of a Grand Slam but for TNT as the only PBA team with the chance for a three-peat, conjuring...
Sports
fbtw
NBL standout Armstrong inks two-way deal with NBA's Warriors

NBL standout Armstrong inks two-way deal with NBA's Warriors

By Alder Almo | 11 hours ago
National Basketball League (NBL) star Taran Armstrong signed a two-way contract to join the Golden State Warriors for the...
Sports
fbtw
'Played the game, then changed it forever': Women's basketball great Diana Taurasi announces retirement

'Played the game, then changed it forever': Women's basketball great Diana Taurasi announces retirement

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
After 20 years of WNBA action, superstar Diana Taurasi is calling it a career. 
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Prado races to second gold in PhilCycling road championships

Prado races to second gold in PhilCycling road championships

5 hours ago
Jerymyn Prado ruled the Elite race for her second gold medal while Kim Bonilla bagged the Under-23 crown in the individual...
Sports
fbtw
Que maintains 3-shot lead in Philippine Golf Tour Q-School tilt

Que maintains 3-shot lead in Philippine Golf Tour Q-School tilt

5 hours ago
Angelo Que weathered a series of errors, including a late stumble, to salvage a second straight 71 and stay atop the leaderboard...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino curler targets Winter Olympics gold

Filipino curler targets Winter Olympics gold

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
Winning a historic gold medal in the 2025 Asian Winter Games is only the beginning for the Filipino curlers.
Sports
fbtw
Lady Falcons rip Lady Warriors

Lady Falcons rip Lady Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The Adamson Lady Falcons returned to their winning ways after making quick work of the University of the East Lady Warriors,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with