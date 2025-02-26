Tropang Giga edge Painters to take Game 1 of PBA semis series

TNT's Jayson Castro (17) sizes up the defense of Adrian Nocum.

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT drew first blood in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals series after outlasting Rain or Shine, 88-84, Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The game went down to the final buzzer, but the Tropang Giga got the crucial stops to seal the Game 1 victory in their best-of-seven matchup.

Jayson Castro erupted for 24 points in 22 minutes off the bench to go with three assists, two rebounds and four steals. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 23 markers, 13 boards, five dimes, four swats and a steal, but he shot 8-of-27 from the field.

It was a grind-it-out game with both teams unable to grab double-digit leads.

TNT started off the fourth quarter with a six point lead,76-70, after a Hollis-Jefferson dunk.

But a personal 7-0 run by Keith Datu gave the Elasto Painters a 77-76 lead.

This then started off a nip-and-tuck couple of minutes with Rain or Shine holding a slim 81-79 lead after a Deon Thompson layup with 6:17 remaining.

But a 6-0 blitz capped by a pair of free throws by Castro pushed TNT ahead for good, 85-81, with 3:11 left.

Thompson snapped the run, but a baseline jumper by Hollis-Jefferson gave the Tropang Giga an 87-82 lead.

In the next possession, Andrei Caracut stole the ball from Castro, who was then called for a flagrant foul. Caracut sank both free throws, 84-87, with two minutes to go, but TNT tightened up on defense and forced a 24 second violation courtesy of a block by Poy Erram on Caelan Tiongson.

The two teams then traded huge defensive stops on each end, with Rain or Shine committing three turnovers in the next possessions.

A split from the line by RR Pogoy made it an 88-84 affair with about three seconds remaining, opening a door of opportunity for the Elasto Painters to tie it with a 4-pointer.

But Caracut threw the inbounds pass away, stolen by Pogoy as the clock melted.

Calvin Oftana added 22 points, all in the first three quarters.

Thompson powered Rain or Shine with 29 points, 16 rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal, while committing seven turnovers. Nocum added 18 markers and 11 boards.

Game 2 of the series will be on Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.