Saso seeks redemption at Womenâ€™s World Championship in Singapore

Saso seeks redemption at Women’s World Championship in Singapore

Yuka Saso of Japan plays a shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Founders Cup presented by US Virgin Islands 2025 at Bradenton Country Club on February 08, 2025 in Bradenton, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines -- Yuka Saso is aiming for redemption as she tees off in the Women’s World Championship, which gets going Thursday, February 27, at the Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong Course in Singapore.

The reigning two-time US Women’s Open champion showed resilience last week at the Honda LPGA Thailand, where she closed with a strong final-round 67 to secure a tie for 17th place. Although she was never in serious contention for the title, her late surge provides a confidence boost as she seeks a better finish in the $2.4-million event.

Saso previously struggled in her first two starts of the season, finishing T30 at the Tournament of Champions and T59 at the Founders Cup.

Backed by ICTSI, the Filipino-Japanese hopes to capitalize on her momentum with a solid opening round in Singapore. She is grouped with fellow Japanese Ayaka Furue and China’s Ruoning Yin, set to tee off at 8:54 a.m. on No. 1.

The Women’s World Championship boasts a formidable lineup, led by last week’s Honda LPGA Thailand winner Angel Yin. She is joined by Tournament of Champions titlist A. Lim Kim and Founders Cup champion Yealimi Koh, alongside a host of top-ranked players.

World-class competitors such as Lydia Ko, Hannah Green, Minjee Lee, Jennifer Kupcho, Hyo Joo Kim, and Danielle Kang add further depth to the field.

Other big names vying for the title include Jin Young Ko, Brooke Henderson, Celine Boutier, Leona Maguire, Allisen Corpuz, Alexa Pano and Gaby Lopez.

The event marks the second leg of the LPGA’s three-stop Asian swing, which will culminate next week at the Blue Bay LPGA in Hainan, China.

Meanwhile, on the Epson Tour, Filipina golfers are set to make their season debuts at the Central Florida Championship, which starts Friday in Winter Haven, Florida (Saturday Manila time).

Pauline del Rosario, who recently tied for sixth place at the ICTSI WWL Philippine Ladies Masters, will lead the charge. She will be joined by US-based Filipinas Clariss Guce and Tomi Arejola, as they battle for top honors in the $250,000, 54-hole event, a key stepping stone to the lucrative LPGA Tour.