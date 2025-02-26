^

Sports

Saso seeks redemption at Women’s World Championship in Singapore

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 26, 2025 | 6:06pm
Saso seeks redemption at Womenâ€™s World Championship in Singapore
Yuka Saso of Japan plays a shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Founders Cup presented by US Virgin Islands 2025 at Bradenton Country Club on February 08, 2025 in Bradenton, Florida.
Julio Aguilar / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Yuka Saso is aiming for redemption as she tees off in the Women’s World Championship, which gets going Thursday, February 27, at the Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong Course in Singapore.

The reigning two-time US Women’s Open champion showed resilience last week at the Honda LPGA Thailand, where she closed with a strong final-round 67 to secure a tie for 17th place. Although she was never in serious contention for the title, her late surge provides a confidence boost as she seeks a better finish in the $2.4-million event.

Saso previously struggled in her first two starts of the season, finishing T30 at the Tournament of Champions and T59 at the Founders Cup.

Backed by ICTSI, the Filipino-Japanese hopes to capitalize on her momentum with a solid opening round in Singapore. She is grouped with fellow Japanese Ayaka Furue and China’s Ruoning Yin, set to tee off at 8:54 a.m. on No. 1.

The Women’s World Championship boasts a formidable lineup, led by last week’s Honda LPGA Thailand winner Angel Yin. She is joined by Tournament of Champions titlist A. Lim Kim and Founders Cup champion Yealimi Koh, alongside a host of top-ranked players.

World-class competitors such as Lydia Ko, Hannah Green, Minjee Lee, Jennifer Kupcho, Hyo Joo Kim, and Danielle Kang add further depth to the field.

Other big names vying for the title include Jin Young Ko, Brooke Henderson, Celine Boutier, Leona Maguire, Allisen Corpuz, Alexa Pano and Gaby Lopez.

The event marks the second leg of the LPGA’s three-stop Asian swing, which will culminate next week at the Blue Bay LPGA in Hainan, China.

Meanwhile, on the Epson Tour, Filipina golfers are set to make their season debuts at the Central Florida Championship, which starts Friday in Winter Haven, Florida (Saturday Manila time).

Pauline del Rosario, who recently tied for sixth place at the ICTSI WWL Philippine Ladies Masters, will lead the charge. She will be joined by US-based Filipinas Clariss Guce and Tomi Arejola, as they battle for top honors in the $250,000, 54-hole event, a key stepping stone to the lucrative LPGA Tour.

GOLF

YUKA SASO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Catching up with ex-PBA import Allen Durham

Catching up with ex-PBA import Allen Durham

By Anthony Suntay | 8 hours ago
Allen Durham has been one of the most dominant imports to play on local soil, having played numerous times in the PBA. But...
Sports
fbtw
Terrafirma to exit with a bang

Terrafirma to exit with a bang

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
It was a sad morning when Terrafirma PBA governor Bobby Rosales met with the Dyip coaches and players before practice at Gameville,...
Sports
fbtw
NBL standout Armstrong inks two-way deal with NBA's Warriors

NBL standout Armstrong inks two-way deal with NBA's Warriors

By Alder Almo | 8 hours ago
National Basketball League (NBL) star Taran Armstrong signed a two-way contract to join the Golden State Warriors for the...
Sports
fbtw
Grand slam hopes for TNT

Grand slam hopes for TNT

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
It’s too early to dream of a Grand Slam but for TNT as the only PBA team with the chance for a three-peat, conjuring...
Sports
fbtw
Athena League to put spotlight on Filipina gamers

Athena League to put spotlight on Filipina gamers

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
Moonton Games has partnered with CBZN Esports to launch the Athena League, the first-ever Philippine Pro League Qualifier...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipino curler targets Winter Olympics gold

Filipino curler targets Winter Olympics gold

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Winning a historic gold medal in the 2025 Asian Winter Games is only the beginning for the Filipino curlers.
Sports
fbtw
Lady Falcons rip Lady Warriors

Lady Falcons rip Lady Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The Adamson Lady Falcons returned to their winning ways after making quick work of the University of the East Lady Warriors,...
Sports
fbtw
Higa, Dagoon reign supreme in Olivarez juniors tennis tilt

Higa, Dagoon reign supreme in Olivarez juniors tennis tilt

5 hours ago
Unranked Jonathan Higa defied the odds, toppling two seeded rivals, including No. 1 Ariel Cabaral, to claim the premier boys’...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic torches former team with triple-double as Lakers trounce Mavs

Doncic torches former team with triple-double as Lakers trounce Mavs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
In his first game against his former team, Luka Doncic scattered his first triple-double in a Laker jersey to help tow Los...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with