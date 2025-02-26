Prado races to second gold in PhilCycling road championships

From left: Jerymyn Prado, Kim Bonilla and Angelica Mae Altamirano pose with their gold medals.

MANILA, Philippines — Jerymyn Prado ruled the Elite race for her second gold medal while Kim Bonilla bagged the Under-23 crown in the individual time trial (ITT) races for women of the PhilCycling National Championships for Road presented by the MVP Sports Foundation and Standard Insurance on Tuesday afternoon in Batangas.

Prado covered the 19.91-km route in 45 minutes and 50.04 seconds to add to her Criterium gold medal on Monday in Tagatay City in the championships organized by the PhilCycling headed by Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

Shagne Yao crossed from being a mountain bike champion to road medalist and clinched the silver medal after crossing the finish line in Batulao more than three minutes behind Prado, the ITT gold medalist in the Philippines 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Phoebe Salazar crossed six seconds slower than Yao to claim the bronze medal in the championships that will evaluate the current members of the national road team as well as incorporate the new winners to the PhilCycling program.

Bonilla, on the other hand, won gold in the 14.34-km ITT for riders aged 19 to 22 in 36:08.90, 44 seconds faster than silver medalist Angelica Elvira and 51 seconds quicker than stablemate and Criterium tormentor for the gold Angelica Mae Altamirano.

Also winning gold in the ITT races on Tuesday were Nash Lim (43:47) in the Men Elite and Anselmo Lazatin in Men Under-23 of the championships also backed by the POC, Tagaytay City and Excellent Noodles as well as the Philippine Sports Commission, which supports the national teams of cycling.

On Wednesday, Jazmine Kaye Vinoya won the Women Junior road race over a 44-kms circuit that started and finished in Barangay Putol led by chairman Sylvano Alajar

in Tuy and covered Nasugbu, Balayan, and Lian in 1:27:47, with Mary Gwennielle Francisco finishing a very close second and Danna Eme Barizo winding up third only four seconds behind.

Mark Arvin Armendez won the 88-km Men Junior road race in 2:05.40 two bikes length over Carl Ivan Alagano and three bikes further back Ruben de la Cruz.

The road races resume on Thursday in the combined Women Elite and Under-23 and Men Under-23.