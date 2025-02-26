Que maintains 3-shot lead in Philippine Golf Tour Q-School tilt

LUBAO, Pampanga – Angelo Que weathered a series of errors, including a late stumble, to salvage a second straight 71 and stay atop the leaderboard as his top rivals in the Philippine Golf Tour Q-School struggled with their own wobbly finishes.

The relentless challenges of the wind-swept ICTSI Pradera Verde Championship course continued to punish contenders, particularly in the closing holes, where composure and execution were crucial on moving day Wednesday.

Que built momentum with a four-birdie surge over five holes from No. 6, offsetting an early bogey. He navigated the treacherous water-guarded par-3 11th with a double bogey but responded with a run of pars and a birdie on the 16th. However, a bogey on the 17th slightly marred his finish, as he settled for another one-under card and a 54-hole total of six-under 210.

His closest rival, Carl Corpus, mirrored Que’s 71 for the third straight round, bringing his total to 213. He came within one stroke of Que after 13 holes, riding a three-under surge, but his charge faltered with bogeys in two of the last five holes as the punishing layout and demanding pin placements made it difficult to capitalize, keeping Corpus from further closing the gap.

With a six-shot gap separating the leaders from the rest of the field, the final round shapes up as a virtual match-play duel for the top P450,000 prize in the P2.5-million season opener of the Philippine Golf Tour, sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Que, a seasoned campaigner with multiple wins, including three on the Asian Tour, remains unfazed.

“I just need to shoot another under-par round. There are only two of us under par, so I just have to match his score,” said Que, aware that steady play will be key in securing victory.

Despite making more mistakes on Wednesday, including a double bogey on the 11th after hitting the water, Que remained composed.

“This course is really tough, so shooting under-par is always the goal,” he added.

Corpus, meanwhile, relishes the opportunity to test himself against Que in a high-stakes battle.

“No expectations tomorrow. I will just fully commit to all my shots and take it one shot at a time,” said the young pro, who matched Que’s birdie spree but faltered late.

The Pradera Verde’s Pinatubo course, playing as a demanding par 37-35, proved unforgiving, especially in the closing stretch.

Q-School topnotcher Jaehyun Jung launched a fierce rally with five birdies in his first seven holes, surging from seven strokes behind to within four. But a miscalculated shot on the 11th sent his ball into the water, leading to a disastrous triple-bogey six.

He parred the rest of the way for a 70, tying for third with Guido van der Valk, who carded a 69 for even 216.

Despite a six-shot deficit, Jung and van der Valk still hold slim hopes of a comeback, given the unpredictable conditions.

For others, however, the title chase has all but slipped away. Keanu Jahns, who had stayed in contention with back-to-back 71s, faded with a birdie-less 77, dropping to joint fifth at 219 with Aidric Chan (73), while Ryan Monsalve and Palos Verdes leg winner Lloyd Go matched 69s to place sixth (220) and seventh (221), respectively.

Five-time Order of Merit champion Tony Lascuña finally broke par after rounds of 75-76, but his 71 left him tied for ninth at 222 with Tae Soo Kim, who also carded a 71, and Clyde Mondilla, who shot a 73.

With the Pinatubo course’s shifting winds, tricky pin placements and punishing hazards continuing to test the field, the final round will demand not just skill but mental resilience.

For Corpus, it’s an invaluable experience competing alongside a veteran like Que.

“It’s been really fun. I didn’t expect the way he goes about his round, and it’s been a great insight for me. I’ve always looked up to the country’s top pros, and playing with them is a big boost to my career,” said Corpus.