Lady Falcons rip Lady Warriors

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 26, 2025 | 4:23pm
Lady Falcons rip Lady Warriors
Adamson's Shai Nitura (1) attempts a spike over UE's Christine Ecalla during the Lady Falcons' clash with the Lady Warriors Wednesday at the MOA Arena.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- The Adamson Lady Falcons returned to their winning ways after making quick work of the University of the East Lady Warriors, 25-20, 25-17, 25-12, in their UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament action Wednesday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Coming off a three-set loss at the hands of the La Salle Green Spikers over the weekend, Adamson vented its ire on the hapless Lady Warriors who are still without a win in the season.

Shai Nitura powered the Lady Falcons with 18 points on 16 attacks, a block and a service ace. Frances Mordi added 11 markers, while Mayang Nuique had nine.

Following easy wins in the first two sets, Adamson continued pouncing on its prey in the third set.

They took a 15-4 lead in the third set, but UE put up a bit of a fight, with an off-the-block hit by Khy Cepada and a block on Mordi.

Mordi made up for it with a kill, but an error by Eloi Dote gave UE a free point, 7-16.

But the Lady Falcons would not be stopped, grabbing a 12 point lead, 21-9, after an attack error by Riza Nogales.

Cepada and Nessa Bangayan made it an 11-21 contest, but finishing touches by Barbie Jamili and Bella Sapienza sealed the deal.

Jen Villegas added six markers for the San Marcelino-based squad, while Fhei Sagaysay had 15 excellent sets.

Bangayan and Cepada had 11 and 10, respectively, for UE.

“I always remind them na we always start sa training natin kung ano yung mga lapses natin doon natin trabahuhin para madali na lang sa game kung paano yung application and I encourage them always to set their mind every game gabi pa lang kung ano yung gagawin nila sa kinabukasang game,” Lady Falcons head coach JP Yude said after the game.

Earlier in the day, the University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers won their second straight game after sweeping La Salle, 25-21, 25-20, 25-16.

Still without reigning Most Valuable Player Josh Ybanez, UST banked on the brilliance of Popoy Colinares, who finished with 17 points on 11 attacks, five blocks and a service ace.

Jay Rack de la Noche added 12 markers. Dux Yambao tossed in 19 excellent sets to go with two points, an ace and a block.

Noel Kampton, Chris Hernandez, Eric Layug and MJ Fortuna each had six points for La Salle.

The Adamson men’s team also had the same result against the Red Warriors, winning their first game of the season with a four-set victory against UE, 27-29, 25-23, 25-20, 25-17.

Jude Aguilar had 17 points for the Soaring Falcons, while Leo Coguimbal had 16 coming off of eight blocks, six attacks and two service aces.

Lourenz Domingo dished out 19 excellent sets.

Steve Aligayon led all scorers with 23 points while Roy Piojo had 17 for UE.

ADAMSON LADY FALCONS

UAAP

UE LADY WARRIORS

VOLLEYBALL
