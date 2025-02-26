Doncic torches former team with triple-double as Lakers trounce Mavs

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks to pass past Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of a game at Crypto.com Arena on February 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines -- In his first game against his former team, Luka Doncic scattered his first triple-double in a Laker jersey to help tow Los Angeles over the Dallas Mavericks, 107-99, Wednesday (Manila time) at the Crypto.com arena in California.

The Lakers erupted late and held off a comeback attempt by Dallas to grab their 35th win in the season.

And in the game, Doncic showcased his all-around prowess with 19 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks.

But it was LeBron James who went berserk in the fourth quarter to helo seal the Lakers victory.

After leading by 16 points in the first half, the Mavericks tied things up at the fourth quarter, after a 3-pointer by Klay Thompson equalized the contest at 88-all.

A triple by James gave the Lakers a 91-88 lead, but another trey, this time by Naji Marshall, tied things up anew.

But James and Doncic uncorked a mini 5-0 run to push Los Angeles ahead, 96-91, with 4:05 remaining.

Shots by Kyrie Irving kept the Mavericks afloat, but James, Rui Hachimura and Dorian Finney-Smith conspired as Los Angeles mounted a 105-96 lead with 1:05 left.

After an and-one play by Irving made it a 99-105 ballgame with 56.4 seconds to go, Dallas forced a jumpball.

The ball went to the Lakers, and James put the icing on the cake with a layup off Doncic’s feed.

James tallied 16 points in the fourth quarter to finish with the team-high 27 points and 12 rebounds to go with three assists.

Austin Reaves added 20 markers, five dimes and three boards, while Hachimura chipped in 15 points.

Doncic was traded from Dallas last month in a shocking deal that shipped Anthony Davis to the Mavericks.

Now, Doncic has posted a triple-double for the Lakers, while Davis has missed the past six games for the Mavericks due to an adductor strain.

Irving dropped 35 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks for Dallas. Thompson penciled in 22 markers, eight boards and a dime.

Former Laker Max Christie added 10 points and six assists for the Mavericks.