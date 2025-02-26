Inaugural Sunrise Sprint spices up IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa

MANILA, Philippines — Aspiring triathletes and adrenaline seekers eager to experience the thrill of racing without the demands of extensive training will have their moment at the Sunrise Sprint, set to debut at the IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa on Sunday, March 2, in Palawan.

This marks the first time an IRONMAN 70.3 race will feature the Sunrise Sprint (S2), a short-distance event designed to provide a dynamic yet accessible triathlon experience. With a 750m open-water swim, a 20km bike ride and a 5km run, the race is an ideal stepping stone for beginners looking to enter the sport and seasoned athletes making a comeback.

The addition of the Sunrise Sprint injects a new level of excitement into the third staging of IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa, setting the stage for a weekend of high-energy competition. The event will now be a regular fixture in upcoming IRONMAN races, further solidifying its role in expanding the triathlon community.

The race course offers a well-balanced mix of challenge and accessibility. Participants will start with a clockwise swim course from the Puerto Princesa City Baywalk ramp, where minimal waves and minor currents provide an optimal swimming experience.

The bike leg features a one-loop counter-clockwise course from Puerto Princesa Bay Park, incorporating a mix of rolling hills, long steady climbs, and flat roads, while the run segment will be a one-loop, three-lap race along Rizal Avenue, allowing spectators to cheer on athletes as they push toward the finish line.

The Sunrise Sprint aims to bridge the gap between fun runs and full-distance triathlons, giving budding athletes a platform to experience the sport in a championship-level setup. It also provides returning competitors an opportunity to regain their racing momentum in an encouraging environment.

Among those set to compete are John Ross del Mundo, William Verbruggen, Lemuel Ledesma, Nicholas Campaner, Thomas Battersby, and Jay Alvin Socrates, alongside top female contenders Arlene Cleofe, Nerza Marie del Rosario, Alice Quizeo and Lucienne Aragones.

“Puerto Princesa has hosted a couple of successful IRONMAN 70.3 events, and this third staging promises to be a race to remember, with the first-ever Sunrise Sprint adding an extra layer of thrill,” said Princesa Galura, general manager of Sunrise Events, Inc.

The Sunrise Sprint kicks off a thrilling triathlon weekend, complemented by two other key events – the 2GO Princesa Run, a 5km women-focused fitness fun run on Friday, February 28, at Baywalk Park and the RLC Residences IRONKIDS Puerto Princesa, an aquathlon competition for children aged 6-15, slated on Saturday, March 1.

Designed to cultivate the future of Philippine triathlon, the IRONKIDS event will feature four individual age-group categories, a relay division, and a kids’ run, ensuring an inclusive and supportive environment for young athletes.

All these lead up to the main event, the IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa, where top-tier triathletes will take on the ultimate test of endurance.

For more details, visit ironman.com/races/im703-puerto-princesa.