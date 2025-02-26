Athena League to put spotlight on Filipina gamers

MANILA, Philippines — Moonton Games has partnered with CBZN Esports to launch the Athena League, the first-ever Philippine Pro League Qualifier for the upcoming Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women's Invitational (MWI) happening in conjecture with the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“The esports industry has long been dominated by male players, but the tides are changing. As competitive gaming evolves, more female players are emerging and showcasing their skills at higher levels. Through the Athena League, CBZN Esports reaffirms its commitment to breaking barriers and championing inclusivity in gaming. With a dedicated platform that celebrates women’s capabilities, the league paves the way for greater female representation in esports, setting a benchmark for excellence,” said oebert Yu, chief partnership officer of CBZN Perspective.

The Athena League is designed to empower female gamers in the Philippines and promote inclusivity within the esports community and will serve as the official qualifier for the upcoming MWI, one of the premier esports tournaments for women. The upcoming league is also a celebration of female esports talent across various titles and roles in the industry.

“This partnership with CBZN Perspective to mount the maiden MLBB professional league for women is a testament to our commitment to pushing inclusivity in the ecosystem. We are grateful to CBZN for this, and we hope this project becomes the gateway to discover and hone more female MLBB players that will represent us in global tournaments in the future,” said Lee Viloria, Moonton Games Philippine esports business development and partnerships lead.

The league will feature several stages, starting with Open Qualifiers from March 7-9, followed by Closed Qualifiers from March 14-16. The Group Stage will take place starting March 22, with the playoffs and finals scheduled from May 23-25.