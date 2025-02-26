^

Sports

Danao hosts trail running national finals

The Philippine Star
February 26, 2025 | 12:00am
Danao hosts trail running national finals
Philtra Vice President and Secretary-General Tin Ferrera (left) and manager Gerard Tipones.
PSA

MANILA, Philippines — The bumpy, lung-busting and fast-growing sport of trail running will be on display with the holding of the Philippine Trail Running Association (Philtra) National Championships on March 21 to 23 in Danao, Cebu.

The event is a culmination of a series of qualifying events in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao last year, and will help determine the new roster of the Philippine trail running team that will vie in international competitions.

Philtra vice president and secretary-general Tin Ferrera and manager Gerald Tipones said they expect close to 700 participants, including the country’s elite runners and a sprinkle of bets from neighboring countries.

Leading the local charge are Larry Apolinario of Antique in the men’s side and Elizabeth Dangadang of Baguio City in the women’s side.

“This is very promising and we look forward to discovering more talents,” said Ferrera during yesterday’s PSA Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

RUNNING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Starhorse taking over Dyip franchise

Starhorse taking over Dyip franchise

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Pending approval by the PBA, a new ballclub – Starhorse Shipping Line – is in line to make its debut in the 50th...
Sports
fbtw
ZUS Coffee or CSB? Jerry Yee faces coaching dilemma

ZUS Coffee or CSB? Jerry Yee faces coaching dilemma

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Multi-titled volleyball mentor Jerry Yee will need to give up his coaching job at ZUS Coffee in the professional Premier Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
ICTSI Ladies Pradera Verde golf: Lee ties Uy as Kim, Bruce close in

ICTSI Ladies Pradera Verde golf: Lee ties Uy as Kim, Bruce close in

9 hours ago
Tiffany Lee capitalized on a mid-round surge to navigate the swirling winds that turned the ICTSI Ladies Pradera Verde Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Tougher road to Cup for Nats

Tougher road to Cup for Nats

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas’ faltering finish in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers has made its path to glory in the Continental meet...
Sports
fbtw
Que bucks fierce winds to keep ICTSI Pradera lead

Que bucks fierce winds to keep ICTSI Pradera lead

11 hours ago
Angelo Que battled fierce winds that swept through the ICTSI Pradera Verde Championship at the Pinatubo course here on Tuesday,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Semis hostilities begin

Semis hostilities begin

By Olmin Leyba | 2 hours ago
Three weeks after securing their tickets, it’s off to the races for the last four teams in the running for the PBA Season...
Sports
fbtw
Grand slam hopes for TNT

Grand slam hopes for TNT

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 hours ago
It’s too early to dream of a Grand Slam but for TNT as the only PBA team with the chance for a three-peat, conjuring...
Sports
fbtw
Trail running takes center stage at Philtra nationals in Cebu

Trail running takes center stage at Philtra nationals in Cebu

11 hours ago
The bumpy, lung-busting and fast-growing sport of trail running will be on display with the holding of the Philippine Trail...
Sports
fbtw
Iloilo's Gulmatico, Alejado strike gold in PhilCycling nationals

Iloilo's Gulmatico, Alejado strike gold in PhilCycling nationals

11 hours ago
Allaeza Mae Gulmatico GULMATICO and Maria Louisse Crisselle Alejado won their respective individual time trial (ITT) races...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with