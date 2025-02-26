Danao hosts trail running national finals

MANILA, Philippines — The bumpy, lung-busting and fast-growing sport of trail running will be on display with the holding of the Philippine Trail Running Association (Philtra) National Championships on March 21 to 23 in Danao, Cebu.

The event is a culmination of a series of qualifying events in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao last year, and will help determine the new roster of the Philippine trail running team that will vie in international competitions.

Philtra vice president and secretary-general Tin Ferrera and manager Gerald Tipones said they expect close to 700 participants, including the country’s elite runners and a sprinkle of bets from neighboring countries.

Leading the local charge are Larry Apolinario of Antique in the men’s side and Elizabeth Dangadang of Baguio City in the women’s side.

“This is very promising and we look forward to discovering more talents,” said Ferrera during yesterday’s PSA Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.