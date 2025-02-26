^

UST, La Salle dispute piece of 2nd

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
February 26, 2025 | 12:00am
UST, La Salle dispute piece of 2nd
Game time is at 5 p.m. with Santo Tomas (1-1) and La Salle (1-1) seeking a share of second spot with idle University of the Philippines (2-1)behind mighty NU (3-0).
MANILA, Philippines — The biggest challengers to National U’s reign figure in an early collision as teams start to jockey for safe positions in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Game time is at 5 p.m. with Santo Tomas (1-1) and La Salle (1-1) seeking a share of second spot with idle University of the Philippines (2-1)behind mighty NU (3-0).

At 1 p.m., Adamson (1-1) tries to bounce back against winless UE (0-2) after the men’s duels of the four squads at 9 a.m. for DLSU-UST and 11 a.m. for AdU-UE.

But the spotlight is on the Golden Tigresses and the Lady Spikers, who both stumbled in their debut matches before rebounding the right away.

Santo Tomas bowed to FEU in the opener but exacted vengeance on UE while La Salle avenged its defeat to NU with a domination of Adamson. The Tigresses and the Lady Spikers meet again after a semifinal duel in Season 86.

Then the No. 2 seed with a twice-to-beat advantage, Santo Tomas showed the exit door to former champion and third-ranked La Salle in just one attempt.

The Golden Tigresses, however, will be a crippled team in the grudge match.

