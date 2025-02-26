Terrafirma to exit with a bang

MANILA, Philippines — It was a sad morning when Terrafirma PBA governor Bobby Rosales met with the Dyip coaches and players before practice at Gameville, Mandaluyong, last Monday. The meeting took about 1 1/2 hours as Rosales disclosed the coming Philippine Cup will be his last conference with Terrafirma whose sale to Starhorse Shipping is expected to be approved by the PBA Board of Governors with the transfer to take effect next season.

“These players are pros so they know this can happen,” said Rosales. “I’m just happy to be able to find my players a home. I assured them that live contracts will be honored by the new management. And by still being able to play in the next conference as Terrafirma, it gives them a chance to show their wares. I hope we’ll be able to make a statement despite the circumstances and our not-so-well performances in the past. I feel sad leaving the players, coaches and utility staff. This is the pro league and we all have to accept that.”

Terrafirma team manager Ronald Tubid said Rosales arrived at Gameville about half an hour before the 7 a.m. start of practice. “Boss Bobby’s a morning person so OK sa kaniya ang maagang meeting,” said Tubid. “Boss Bobby was with the franchise for 11 years so he’s quite attached to the team. We’re all sad but we’ll give our best in our last conference for him. As Boss Bobby told us, this is our chance to prove what we can do.”

Tubid said several players, including Stanley Pringle, Aldrech Ramos, Kevin Ferrer, Paolo Hernandez, Aljun Melecio and Keith Zaldivar, hold contracts which expire in May. Terrence Romeo’s contract ends in August, Kemark Carino’s in September and Louie Sangalang’s in December. Rookies Mark Nonoy and CJ Catapusan were signed to two-year pacts ending in 2026. Vic Manuel, whose contract lapses end of this month, was allowed to leave with no games left for Terrafirma in the conference and moved to the Zamboanga Valientes.

Rosales said after the third conference, he’ll be out completely. “All good things must end,” he said. Rosales served as PBA board vice chairman for several years and headed a special study group that laid down policies on key issues including free agency and players transferring to overseas leagues.