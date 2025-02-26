Semis hostilities begin

MANILA, Philippines — Three weeks after securing their tickets, it’s off to the races for the last four teams in the running for the PBA Season 49 Commissioner’s Cup hardware.

NorthPort, a team battling for recognition, and Barangay Ginebra, a heavyweight out for redemption after last conference’s bridesmaid finish, square off in one side of the best-of-seven semifinals.

TNT, a group hungry for more after its triumph in the opening Governors’ Cup, and Rain or Shine, a youthful bunch eager to grow and reap success fast, mix it up in the other series.

“We have a chip on our shoulder, that people don’t even talk about NorthPort even if we are No. 1 (seed),” forward William Navarro said after the top-seeded Batang Pier qualified for the Final 4 for the third time in franchise history.

“We’re the underdogs, no matter what happens. We are not satisfied here. We want more.”

Gin Kings coach Tim Cone heard what Navarro, import Kadim Jack, Best Player of the Conference contender Arvin Tolentino, Joshua Munzon and the rest of NorthPort were conveying to the league loud and clear. “They’re for real,” said Cone.

“That’s a real team, they’re solid all the way up and down the lineup. Their import Kadim Jack fills out a lot of what they need in terms of rebounding, rim protection, the ability to score inside and they have elite players in the perimeter in Arvin, Munzon, all the way through their lineup, they have guys that can hurt you on the perimeter.”

The Batang Pier enter the 7:30 p.m. semis kickoff with fresher legs compared to the Gin Kings, whose stalwarts like Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson return to PBA action after serving Gilas Pilipinas duties in three different countries during the conference break.

Meanwhile, TNT and ROS fire the opening salvo at 5 p.m. as they rekindle their budding rivalry in the playoffs.

The two met in the same stage in the last Governors’ Cup with the Tropang Giga winning, 4-1. Prior to this, they clashed in the Season 48 Philippine Cup quarterfinals with the Elasto Painters’ taking a 2-1 victory.