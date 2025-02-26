^

Sports

Grand slam hopes for TNT

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
February 26, 2025 | 12:00am
Grand slam hopes for TNT
But first things first. The immediate goal is taking care of business in the semifinals against tough cookie Rain or Shine. It’s a best-of-seven affair that starts at the Smart Araneta Coliseum today. Both teams have won three of their last four. In TNT’s case, the loss in that stretch was to the Elasto Painters. In ROS’ case, the setback was to Converge in Game One of their quarterfinal series.
STAR / File

Its too early to dream of a Grand Slam but for TNT as the only PBA team with the chance for a three-peat, conjuring visions of achieving the milestone feat is a huge motivator. The Tropa bagged the GovernorsCup crown for the first jewel of the season. Now, TNTs in the Commissioners Cup semifinals and four wins away from advancing to the finals for a shot at championship No. 2. If coach Chot Reyestroops pocket a second gem, a Grand Slam will be within reach in the third conference.

But first things first. The immediate goal is taking care of business in the semifinals against tough cookie Rain or Shine. Its a best-of-seven affair that starts at the Smart Araneta Coliseum today. Both teams have won three of their last four. In TNTs case, the loss in that stretch was to the Elasto Painters. In ROScase, the setback was to Converge in Game One of their quarterfinal series.

ROS is in what you could call a version of the Hunger Games. The Elasto Painters havent won a PBA title since the 2016 Commissioners Cup. The road to the semis was rough for ROS which survived two back-to-back knockout skirmishes with Converge in the quarters despite a lower seeding. Coach Yeng Guiao, however, wouldnt have liked it any other way. He relishes tough challenges and against TNT, the challenge couldnt be tougher.

One thing going for ROS is TNTs leading local scorer Calvin Oftana is coming off a grueling grind with Gilas. Reyes relies heavily on Oftana whos averaging 18.9 points and 35:07 minutes. If hes still recovering from the whirlwind trip that took Gilas to Doha, Taipei and Auckland within nine days traveling through different time zones, Oftana wont play too many minutes in Game One.

Guiaos advantage is a deep rotation with only Deon Thompson logging at least 30 minutes a game compared to three players from TNT. All 15 players have started for Guiao whose trademark is unpredictability in deploying combinations. Its a reason why ROS leads the league in bench points at 46.9. TNT, in contrast, is last in that department at 24.7.

What Guiao has to address is ROS’ inability to protect the interior as it’s last in paint points allowed at 50.3. That stat is glaring and Reyes will no doubt take note in aligning his forces to aggressively attack the rim.

How Reyes will strategize to contain Deon Thompson and how Guiao plans to muzzle Rondae Hollis-Jefferson should be fun to analyze. Thompson is a blue-collar worker who fits Guiaos system. RHJ is an all-around fireball whose energy level is off the charts. TNT is No. 2 in the league in fastbreak points and will try to create pace by forcing ROS into errors. ROS is No. 1 in least turnovers so that poses a severe test for TNTs defenders. Itll be a battle between a team with a Grand Slam ambition and a team hungry for glory.

PBA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Starhorse taking over Dyip franchise

Starhorse taking over Dyip franchise

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Pending approval by the PBA, a new ballclub – Starhorse Shipping Line – is in line to make its debut in the 50th...
Sports
fbtw
Tougher road to Cup for Nats

Tougher road to Cup for Nats

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas’ faltering finish in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers has made its path to glory in the Continental meet...
Sports
fbtw
Que bucks fierce winds to keep ICTSI Pradera lead

Que bucks fierce winds to keep ICTSI Pradera lead

9 hours ago
Angelo Que battled fierce winds that swept through the ICTSI Pradera Verde Championship at the Pinatubo course here on Tuesday,...
Sports
fbtw
Trail running takes center stage at Philtra nationals in Cebu

Trail running takes center stage at Philtra nationals in Cebu

9 hours ago
The bumpy, lung-busting and fast-growing sport of trail running will be on display with the holding of the Philippine Trail...
Sports
fbtw
ZUS Coffee or CSB? Jerry Yee faces coaching dilemma

ZUS Coffee or CSB? Jerry Yee faces coaching dilemma

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Multi-titled volleyball mentor Jerry Yee will need to give up his coaching job at ZUS Coffee in the professional Premier Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Terrafirma to exit with a bang

Terrafirma to exit with a bang

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
It was a sad morning when Terrafirma PBA governor Bobby Rosales met with the Dyip coaches and players before practice at Gameville,...
Sports
fbtw
Semis hostilities begin

Semis hostilities begin

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Three weeks after securing their tickets, it’s off to the races for the last four teams in the running for the PBA Season...
Sports
fbtw
Pistons chalk up 7th straight win

Pistons chalk up 7th straight win

1 hour ago
The Detroit Pistons won their seventh straight game in the NBA with in-form Cade Cunningham making 32 points and grabbing...
Sports
fbtw
ICTSI Ladies Pradera Verde golf: Lee ties Uy as Kim, Bruce close in

ICTSI Ladies Pradera Verde golf: Lee ties Uy as Kim, Bruce close in

7 hours ago
Tiffany Lee capitalized on a mid-round surge to navigate the swirling winds that turned the ICTSI Ladies Pradera Verde Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with