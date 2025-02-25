ICTSI Ladies Pradera Verde golf: Lee ties Uy as Kim, Bruce close in

LUBAO, Pampanga – Tiffany Lee capitalized on a mid-round surge to navigate the swirling winds that turned the ICTSI Ladies Pradera Verde Championship leaderboard into a game of musical chairs on Tuesday here.

Firing a second straight 71 at the wind-raked Pinatubo course, Lee caught up with overnight leader Daniella Uy, who faltered with a 74, after 36 holes, setting the stage for a thrilling and unpredictable final round of the P1-million championship.

Lee rebounded from an early bogey with three birdies in a six-hole stretch from No. 7, crafting a steady 36-35 round to erase a three-stroke deficit and force a tie at 142 as Uy struggled with the punishing conditions, ending up with a two-over card.

But the chase is far from a two-player duel. Seoyun Kim stormed into contention with the day’s best 70, moving just one stroke off the pace at 143, while Samantha Bruce briefly grabbed the lead with a dazzling four-under card through 11 holes.

However, a string of errors down the stretch — a bogey on No. 12, a double bogey on the par-3 15th, and another dropped shot on No. 16 — sent her back to an even-par 72. Still, at 144, just two strokes behind, the Seattle University product remains a serious title threat.

With the winds expected to intensify in the decisive 18 holes, the final round promises high drama as the contenders battle not just each other but also the unforgiving conditions.

“The wind was really gushing — it’s an open course, and it’s really hard to manage,” said Lee, who briefly took the solo lead after 15 holes before a wayward wedge shot from 95 yards got caught in the wind, landing in a bunker and leading to a bogey.

“But I’ll stay positive and keep things simple in the final round,” added Lee, who seeks redemption after missing the cut at the recent Philippine Ladies Masters. “I’m eager to win.”

Uy, who impressed with a 68 in the opening round, acknowledged her struggles in demanding conditions.

“Unlike the first round, where I made a lot of putts, I had trouble adjusting to the stronger winds,” said Uy. “I need to be more aware of yardages and club selection in the final round.”

While Lee and Uy are in prime position, Kim loomed large with momentum on her side after carding five birdies against a bogey and a double bogey. Feeling better after an illness hampered her first-round 73, she vowed to focus on execution rather than the leaderboard.

“I used to focus on my score, but now I realize that the shot is more important,” she said. “I want to do my best tomorrow.”

Bruce, meanwhile, must recover from her late-round struggles to have a shot at victory. Her explosive start sent shockwaves through the field, but her faltering finish underscored the need for mental toughness in a tournament where no lead is safe.

Beyond the top four, Mafy Singson (72-146), Mikha Fortuna (76-148), Chanelle Avaricio (72-149), Sarah Ababa (76-149), Rev Alcantara (71-150) and Martina Miñoza (77-150) remain within striking distance if they can deliver a spectacular final-round charge.

With gusty conditions expected to wreak havoc once more, the final 18 holes will be a true test of precision, patience and resilience. One thing is certain – this championship will be decided in the toughest of circumstances, with the wind playing the ultimate role in shaping the winner.