Trail running takes center stage at Philtra nationals in Cebu

MANILA, Philippines — The bumpy, lung-busting and fast-growing sport of trail running will be on display with the holding of the Philippine Trail Running Association (Philtra) National Championships on March 21-23 in Danao, Cebu.

The event is a culmination of a series of qualifying events in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao last year, and will help determine the new roster of the Philippine trail running team that will vie in international competitions.

Philtra Vice President and Secretary-General Tin Ferrera and manager Gerard Tipones said they expect close to 700 participants, including the country’s elite runners and a sprinkling of bets from neighboring countries.

Leading the local charge are Larry Apolinario of Antique in the men’s side and Elizabeth Dangadang of Baguio City in the women’s side.

“This is very promising and we look forward to discovering more talents,” said Ferrera during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex Conference Hall.

Ferrera said the future looks bright for Filipino trail runners, who have performed well in international events in Southeast Asia and are currently ranked No. 2 in the Asia-Pacific region.

In the horizon for the Philippine bets is the World Championships in Spain in September, and hopes that the sport, which requires a different level of endurance covering long-distance races in mountainous areas with natural obstacles, will be included in the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane.

“What we’re doing is in preparation for this,” added Ferrera in the Forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app Arena Plus.

Tipones said the Danao event is a culminating race among the elite who will vie in races covering 40 kms (short course) and 80 kms (long course), and in the “more enjoyable” 15 kms (five hours).

He said the longer races are designed for a different breed of runners that will cover the distance in 20 to 40 hours with brief stops in aid stations where they can replenish and take quick breaks.

“But because they’re after the time, they really don’t take long breaks. Tuloy-tuloy talaga,” said Tipones.

“We can really have a good chance in this sport and napatunayan na natin sa Asia-Pacific and Southeast Asia. Some of our bets were first-timers internationally and they ranked,” said Ferrera.