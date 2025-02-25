^

Sports

Iloilo's Gulmatico, Alejado strike gold in PhilCycling nationals

Philstar.com
February 25, 2025 | 3:18pm
Iloilo's Gulmatico, Alejado strike gold in PhilCycling nationals
Commissaries flag off participants in the individual time trial races on Tuesday in Batangas.
PhilCycling

MANILA, Philippines — Allaeza Mae Gulmatico GULMATICO and Maria Louisse Crisselle Alejado won their respective individual time trial (ITT) races in contrasting fashions to make Iloilo proud anew on the second day Tuesday of the PhilCycling National Championships for Road presented by the MVP Sports Foundation and Standard Insurance.

Gulmatico clocked 14 minutes and 45.90 seconds in ruling the Women’s Youth 1 ITT for riders aged 12-14 years old in the 5.38-km course in Nasugbu and Batulao in Batangas of the championships organized by the PhilCycling, which is headed by Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

It was a very close win for Gulmatico in the event that was raced under a cold drizzle and strong crosswind, with Ysabel Nicole Jamero finishing second by a mere 38-hundredth of a second and Joanna Mae Armendez winding up a far third almost 50 seconds behind.

Alejado, on the other hand, crossed in 22:46.51 to dominate the Youth 2 race over 8.60 kms for 12-14 years old category by 24 seconds over silver medalist Yvaine Osias and bronze winner Althea Coronado by more than three minutes

Gulmatico and Alejado won the first two gold medals staked in Criterium on Monday at the Tagaytay City Atrium of the championships also backed by the POC, Tagaytay City and Excellent Noodles as well as the Philippine Sports Commission.

Jaime Yuendhale Chavez covered the Men Youth 2 event also covering 8.60 kms in 22:50.93 to win the gold medal over Silmar Khen Silao and John Granad who crossed the finish line in Barangay Kaylaway in Batulao more than four minutes behind.

Criterium champion Jazmine Kaye Vinoya missed a second gold medal after settling for silver in the 10-68-km Women Junior ITT by five seconds behind gold winner Mary Gwennielle Francisco (30:51.86) with Eloiza Pajarito (31:07.66) bagging bronze.

John Ace Villasenor (29:21.31) topped the Men Junior ITT also over 10.68 kms with Emmanuel Vicente (29:26.91) and Ely Ignacio III (29:30.26).

CYCLING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Starhorse taking over Dyip franchise

Starhorse taking over Dyip franchise

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Pending approval by the PBA, a new ballclub – Starhorse Shipping Line – is in line to make its debut in the 50th...
Sports
fbtw
Bravehearts lead list of &lsquo;Estudyante&rsquo; winners

Bravehearts lead list of ‘Estudyante’ winners

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
La Salle, Our Lady of Fatima University, Faith Colleges and City College of Angeles roared to history, becoming the inaugural...
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist International, Elevate enter Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 playoffs

Blacklist International, Elevate enter Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 playoffs

By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
Local bets Blacklist International and Elevate have advanced to the playoffs of the Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 currently...
Sports
fbtw
Keep the faith

Keep the faith

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Counting back to the second Doha International Cup, Gilas has now dropped four in a row on an average losing margin of 19...
Sports
fbtw
Basilan-Starhorse eyes MPBL playoffs

Basilan-Starhorse eyes MPBL playoffs

6 hours ago
Basilan-Starhorse intends to make a big wave on its return to the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) in the 7th...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
List of esports titles for 2026 Asian Games revamped

List of esports titles for 2026 Asian Games revamped

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has updated the list of 11 esports titles to be included in the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya,...
Sports
fbtw
Mercedes unveils 2025 F1 car ahead of preseason testing

Mercedes unveils 2025 F1 car ahead of preseason testing

7 hours ago
Mercedes on Monday (Tuesday Manila time) unveiled its 2025 F1 car ahead of this week's preseason testing in Bahrain as they...
Sports
fbtw
Sapporo rules NBA Legends Cup

Sapporo rules NBA Legends Cup

16 hours ago
The AcroCity-backed Negros Basketball Association Legends Cup was nostalgic and successful as former stars of the league took...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez zeroes in on No. 1 spot

Olivarez zeroes in on No. 1 spot

16 hours ago
Olivarez College inched closer to securing the No. 1 seed in the second phase of elims by clobbering WCC-Aeronautical and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with