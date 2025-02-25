Iloilo's Gulmatico, Alejado strike gold in PhilCycling nationals

Commissaries flag off participants in the individual time trial races on Tuesday in Batangas.

MANILA, Philippines — Allaeza Mae Gulmatico GULMATICO and Maria Louisse Crisselle Alejado won their respective individual time trial (ITT) races in contrasting fashions to make Iloilo proud anew on the second day Tuesday of the PhilCycling National Championships for Road presented by the MVP Sports Foundation and Standard Insurance.

Gulmatico clocked 14 minutes and 45.90 seconds in ruling the Women’s Youth 1 ITT for riders aged 12-14 years old in the 5.38-km course in Nasugbu and Batulao in Batangas of the championships organized by the PhilCycling, which is headed by Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

It was a very close win for Gulmatico in the event that was raced under a cold drizzle and strong crosswind, with Ysabel Nicole Jamero finishing second by a mere 38-hundredth of a second and Joanna Mae Armendez winding up a far third almost 50 seconds behind.

Alejado, on the other hand, crossed in 22:46.51 to dominate the Youth 2 race over 8.60 kms for 12-14 years old category by 24 seconds over silver medalist Yvaine Osias and bronze winner Althea Coronado by more than three minutes

Gulmatico and Alejado won the first two gold medals staked in Criterium on Monday at the Tagaytay City Atrium of the championships also backed by the POC, Tagaytay City and Excellent Noodles as well as the Philippine Sports Commission.

Jaime Yuendhale Chavez covered the Men Youth 2 event also covering 8.60 kms in 22:50.93 to win the gold medal over Silmar Khen Silao and John Granad who crossed the finish line in Barangay Kaylaway in Batulao more than four minutes behind.

Criterium champion Jazmine Kaye Vinoya missed a second gold medal after settling for silver in the 10-68-km Women Junior ITT by five seconds behind gold winner Mary Gwennielle Francisco (30:51.86) with Eloiza Pajarito (31:07.66) bagging bronze.

John Ace Villasenor (29:21.31) topped the Men Junior ITT also over 10.68 kms with Emmanuel Vicente (29:26.91) and Ely Ignacio III (29:30.26).