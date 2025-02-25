^

List of esports titles for 2026 Asian Games revamped

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
February 25, 2025 | 9:37am
List of esports titles for 2026 Asian Games revamped

MANILA, Philippines — The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has updated the list of 11 esports titles to be included in the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan in 2026.

During the 93rd Executive Board Meeting of OCA last February 6 — the eve of the opening ceremony of the Asian Winter Games — the OCA board approved the initial 11 esports titles list, which included Street Fighter 6, Pokemon Unite, Honor of Kings, League of Legends-Asian Games Version, PUBG Mobile-Asian Games Version, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), Dreams of 3 Kingdoms, Naroka-Bladepoint, Gran Turismo (7), Efootball Series and Puyo Puyo Champions.

However, an emergency executive board meeting was held online on last Saturday, February 22, with OCA releasing a circular the same day with a few changes to the list.

In the new list approved by the board, Dreams of 3 Kingdoms has been replaced by Identity V: Asian Games Version, while Street Fight 6 is now joined by Tekken Series and King of Fighter Series under one medal-event entitled Competitive Martial Arts (Team Competition). League of Legends, the sole title to be featured in the past Asian Games, saw a minor change of having had the "Asian Games version" removed from the previous list.

Game publishers of the titles in the upcoming Asian Games have expressed their gratitude to OCA for the selection, considering the milestone as a new era of esports, particularly for mobile games.

"MLBB's inclusion at the 2026 Asian Games reflects its status as a premier mobile esport, known for its accessibility, strategic depth, and global appeal. This historic milestone not only validates MLBB’s impact on competitive gaming; it also reinforces MLBB's role in uniting diverse communities through high-level play. We thank the Olympic Council of Asia committee for the honour of showcasing MLBB's qualities on this prestigious stage and look forward to witnessing the Games' top-tier competition that will inspire the next generation of esports athletes,” said Ray Ng, head of esports ecosystem at Monotone games.

The sentiment was echoed by the developers of Identity V, NetEase Games.

"As the first asymmetrical mobile game to be selected for the Asian Games, Identity V is set to write a new chapter on the highest competitive stage across Asia. Together, we will compete for the future! As NetEase's first 1v4 asymmetrical mobile game, Identity V has been dedicated to exploring the potential of asymmetrical esports. This selection for the Asian Games marks a milestone of extraordinary significance for Identity V. We will give our all, with passion and determination, to showcase the unique charm of asymmetrical esports to the world.

We extend our gratitude to the Asian Olympic Council for recognizing Identity V, and to all our fans for their unwavering love and support. We sincerely hope all players move forward bravely and make great achievements,” the developer said on the game's social media accounts.

The 2026 Asian Games will be the third time esports will be featured as an event. It was first introduced at the 2018 edition of the Games in Jakarta-Palembang as a demonstration event with six titles: Clash Royale, eFootball, Hearthstone, StarCraft II, Arena of Valor and League of Legends.

By the 2023 Games in Hangzhou, esports was elevated to a medal event and featured seven titles: EA Sports FC Online, Street Fighter V, Arena of Valor, Dota 2, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, League of Legends and PUBG Mobile.

