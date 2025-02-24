Uy grabs early lead with 68 in ICTSI Ladies Pradera Verde opener

LUBAO, Pampanga – Daniella Uy’s offseason adjustments paid immediate dividends as the golfer seized a commanding three-shot lead with a four-under 68 at the start of the ICTSI Ladies Pradera Verde Championship on Monday here.

But with rising star Tiffany Lee lurking and the unpredictable Pinatubo course proving to be a relentless test, the battle for the title remains wide open.

Uy’s round was a mix of precision and resilience. Amid swirling winds and ever-changing course conditions, she emerged from a tightly contested leaderboard, where at least eight players briefly shared a piece of the lead, to surge ahead with a string of three consecutive birdies from No. 12.

The former Junior World champion could have extended her lead further if not for a closing bogey, settling for a 36-32 card on the par 37-35 layout hosting its first professional tournament.

“I shortened my swing for better accuracy and timing,” said Uy, who captured the Bacolod leg of last year’s 10-leg circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.. “I also worked a lot on my putting inside three feet, which had been a weakness in the past.”

Lee, who has faced challenges with consistency since winning her first professional tournament at Splendido Taal, showcased her potential with a solid three-under 34 on the front nine. However, a delay in her tee-off on No. 10 disrupted her rhythm, leading to a costly double bogey that stalled her momentum.

Despite settling for a one-under 71, she remains confident in her ability to bounce back and contend for the title in the 54-hole, P1-million tournament sponsored by ICTSI.

“I found the course short, which made my second shots easier, especially on the par-5s,” said Lee, who is seeking to rediscover the form that won her the Lakewood Championship in a playoff as an amateur. “But the greens are very tricky — large and undulating, making putting extremely difficult.”

While some players found the wind extending the course beyond its listed yardage, the long-hitting Lee saw an advantage. “For me, it wasn’t too long,” she said. “But I need to keep my drives on the fairway and read the wind better because it’s affecting the ball a lot.”

The Pinatubo course, with its open layout and absence of trees to shield players from the elements, proved to be the great equalizer. Wind direction varied across holes, and the greens, large and severely undulating, added another layer of unpredictability.

Among those battling the conditions, Mikha Fortuna and Samantha Bruce posted identical 72s to stay within striking distance, while Sarah Ababa, a two-leg winner last year, stumbled late to finish with a 73 alongside Seoyun Kim and Martina Miñoza.

Meanwhile, Mafy Singson let a solid start slip away with late bogeys and a double bogey for a 74, while Princess Superal, despite two birdies, struggled with a double bogey and three bogeys to card a 75, tying Kayla Nocum and Annika Cedo for ninth.

While Uy’s three-stroke lead is significant, Lee’s confidence heading into the second round hints at a possible shake-up.

“I felt I had the course figured out, but the long wait on No. 10 disrupted my rhythm,” said Lee. “Tomorrow (Tuesday), I just need to stay patient, keep my shots in play, and take advantage of the scoring opportunities.”

Uy, meanwhile, remains steadfast in her approach. “I’ll stick to my game plan — play safe, have fun, and trust the process,” she said.