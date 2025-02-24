ICTSI Pradera Verde golf: Que seizes early lead with smart play

LUBAO, Pampanga – Angelo Que stormed ahead in the ICTSI Pradera Verde Championship with a masterfully executed 68 at the newly introduced Pinatubo course, seizing a three-shot advantage over Keanu Jahns, Jaehyun Jung, Carl Corpus and Christopher Popp here on Monday.

This latest addition to the 36-hole Pradera Verde golf complex is hosting a tournament of this scale for the first time since its unveiling late last year, immediately setting itself apart as a true test of skill and strategy.

Que, a seasoned competitor and three-time Asian Tour winner, relied on meticulous planning to navigate the demanding course.

“It’s all about strategy,” said Que, who flourished on a hot, windy day with five birdies against a bogey. “When I played the pro-am on Sunday, I focused on identifying the right spots to miss on tough holes. If you miss it in the right place, you can still manage to save par.”

Que not only liked how the course suited his eye but executed well, making clutch putts and reading the greens with precision.

“I putted better than most today, even sinking putts I usually miss,” said Que, who won the Philippine Masters last year. “With the wind making conditions tough, knowing where to place the ball was key. But holing a lot of putts really made the difference.”

While some players opted for aggressive plays and others took a more cautious approach, the lead changed hands frequently throughout the day. The gusty winds made the already challenging 7,400-yard course play even longer, adding another layer of difficulty.

Coming off a pro-am victory with Aron Roxas, Ralph Dungca and JC Quizon, Jahns faced a much sterner test on the championship layout. Unlike traditional courses in the country, where raw power often dictates success, the Pinatubo course forces even the longest hitters to think strategically.

Jahns, known for his big-hitting ability, adjusted well. Despite an early stumble with a bogey on No. 2 and a double bogey on No. 3, he rebounded with a series of birdies, capitalizing on the course’s scoring opportunities. He birdied four holes on the front nine, including all three par-5s (Nos. 6, 7, and 9), and added another birdie on No. 12. However, a costly double bogey on No. 13 saw him settle for a 71.

Corpus, coming off a runner-up finish in last week’s PGT Q-School at Splendido Taal, displayed composure in his first pro tournament, carding three birdies against two bogeys to stay within striking distance.

Jung also impressed, as the Q-School topnotcher bounced back from a bogey-riddled backside start of 38 with a pitch-in eagle on No. 4 before closing with a strong birdie-birdie-bogey-birdie run to salvage a 33 and secure a share of second.

Popp matched Corpus’ three-birdie, two-bogey round, while Josh Jorge and Toru Nakajima posted identical 72s for joint sixth in the P2.5-million championship sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Designed by Mike Singgaran, the Pinatubo course is a stark departure from traditional championship layouts in the country. While it stretches up to 7,400 yards from the back tees, the true challenge lies in its intricate design rather than sheer length. The course seamlessly blends nine original holes with nine newly designed ones, offering a dynamic mix of familiar and fresh obstacles.

Unlike courses where distance dictates scoring, Pinatubo demands precision. Its undulating, elevated greens add complexity, often requiring near-perfect approach shots to avoid tricky putts. Strategically placed bunkers further shrink the margin for error, making shot placement crucial.

If the opening round is any indication, the tournament is set for a thrilling battle, with at least 15 players tightly packed near the top despite Que’s strong start. While the course has proven scoreable, shifting wind conditions over the next three days could play a crucial role in determining the eventual champion.

Veteran Jhonnel Ababa looked poised for a strong finish after reaching three-under through 11 holes. However, disaster struck on No. 13, where a triple bogey unraveled his round. He went on to bogey the next three holes, made a double bogey on No. 17, and finished with another bogey, carding a disappointing 78, one of his worst rounds in years.

Meanwhile, Rico Depilo appeared poised for a breakout performance, surging to three-under after 12 holes. However, a rough stretch in the final six holes — marked by two bogeys and a costly double bogey — dropped him to a 73, slipping from the top spot into a tie for eighth with Zanieboy Gialon.

Michael Bibat, Fidel Concepcion, Christopher delos Santos, Paul Echavez, Ryan Monsalve and Guido van der Valk all turned in 74s, while a group of nine players, including Tony Lascuna, Aidric Chan, Jay Bayron, Nelson Huerva, Jhondie Quibol, Gerald Rosales, and Nilo Salahog, settled for 75s.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on Que to see if he can maintain his lead or if the chasing pack will rise to the challenge on a course that demands both skill and strategy.