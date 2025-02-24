UCAL hoops: Olivarez closes in on top spot; ICC stuns CEU

Hakim Njiasse of Olivarez College finished with a monster double-double of 30 points and 30 rebounds.

Games Thursday

(Paco Arena, Manila)

10 a.m. – PWU vs OC

12 p.m. – UB vs DIL

2 p.m. – LPU-B vs MCU

4 p.m. – Pcu-D vs CEU

MANILA, Philippines — Olivarez College inched closer to securing the No. 1 seed in the second phase of elims by clobbering WCC-Aeronautical and Technological College, 94-69, in the UCAL-PGFlex Linoleum 7th Season last Thursday, February 20, at the Paco Arena in Manila

Protecting a slim 60-55 lead entering the payoff period, the Sealions suddenly became hot, scoring almost at will to outscore the Skyhawks, 34-14, to extend their winning run to five games for a 7-1 mark.

In the other game, Immaculada Concepcion College continued to impress as it stunned reigning titlist Centro Escolar University, 101-83, thanks immensely to the red-hot shooting of Edrian Mark Ramirez and Alfred Joseph Flores.

Ramires was almost unstoppable, firing 34 points on an impressive 11-of-16 shooting from field, including 4-of-8 from the 3-point area, while Flores added 27 points spiked by four triples as ICC improved to 5-3.

The Sealions need only to beat the still winless Philippine Women’s University on Thursday to formalize their claim of the top spot in the event also backed by Akari, CafeFrance, Advance Solutions Inc., Smart Sports, Spalding, Team Rebel Sports, Quintana Sports, Crane Faucet, Hapee Toothpaste, Jiang Nan Restaurant, Vital, Top Flite Academy, Maruyama and Gerry’s Grill.

Hakim Njiasse put on another Most Valuable Player-like performance with 30 points and 30 rebounds, but it was Jhon Patrick Panela who started it all.

He opened the fourth with six straight points to touch off offensive spurts that turned a close contest into a rout.

Panela went on to finish with 19 points and helped hand the Skyhawks their seventh defeat in 8 games.

The CEU Scorpions fell to 3-5.