Trail running officials take the podium at PSA Forum

Philstar.com
February 24, 2025 | 2:11pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum focuses on the coming Philippine National Trail Running Championships in its Tuesday session, February 25, at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Philippine Trail Running Association (Philtra) officials Atty. James Roldan and Tin Ferrera are gracing the weekly public sports program to discuss the event set in Danao City, Cebu from March 21-23.

Initially, no session was scheduled for February 25 but following the declaration of the EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary as a special working holiday, the Forum will proceed as per its regular time slot at 10:30 a.m.

The program is presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country's 24/7 sports app Arena Plus.

Livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page, fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation, the Sports Forum is also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.

