^

Sports

Montemayor, Quiñones reign supreme in 7-Eleven Trail bike race

Philstar.com
February 24, 2025 | 1:53pm
Montemayor, QuiÃ±ones reign supreme in 7-Eleven Trail bike race
Biking stock photo
via iStock

MANILA, Philippines — Still the king and queen of the cross-country marathon.

Emmanuel Dave Montemayor completed a men’s three-peat while national campaigner Nicole Quiñones was hailed as the women’s back-to-back champion after photo finish victories in the 7-Eleven Trail 2025 over the weekend at the Timberland Heights in San Mateo, Rizal.

Montemayor, who rode his bike from Bulacan all the way to Timberland as a warm-up, clocked in one hour, 47 minutes and six seconds in the enduring 40-km trail to make history.

He bested his pal James Carl dela Cruz (1:47:07) by the slimmest of margins following a climactic sprint in the last 100 meters.

It’s the same story for the Philippine national cycling team member Quiñones, who covered the dreaded single-loop course comprised a mix of road climbs, fire roads and single tracks in 2:12:40 to prevail over teammate Shagne Yao (2:12:41) in a close duel in the last 150 meters.

Both, who took home P25,000 each, will test their mettle in the PhilCycling National Championships for Road in Tagaytay this week, getting a much-needed momentum with sweet crows in trail, where they ran away from the pack as early as the first 10 kms.

“Masaya na mahirap. Kahit mahirap, nagawa pa na rin nating depensahan. Binigay pa rin. Ito na po siguro pinakamahirap kong panalo,” said Montemayor, hoping to make the national team this time with rare hat-trick in trail cycling.

“Ginawa ko lang po ‘yung best ko at ito, naging maganda ‘yung result. Sobrang saya po sa puso na alam mong nag-payoff ‘yung hardwork mo,” added Quiñones, daughter of senior trail champion and former Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Eusebio “Eboy” Quiñones.

Jerico Rivera (1:48:29) completed the men’s podium while Adel Pia Sendrijas (2:16:07) finished third in the women’s overall of the ninth 7-Eleven bike trail, which gathered almost 1,500 participants.

Meanwhile, Cleo Dale Morales (2:01:30), Laurent Briel Ballog (2:01:34) and Jan Alfred Dominic Ong (2:03:27) topped the junior division (16-18 Male) as 7-Eleven put premium on trail cycling entering its milestone 10th edition.

And Philippine Seven Corporation president & CEO Jose Victor Paterno beamed with pride and honor for this sustained success of the 7-Eleven Trail Series — all for the sake of Philippine cycling.

“I think we have made a positive impact on Philippine cycling. As a former amateur racer myself, I feel like I owe a lot to Philippine cycling in terms of keeping me healthy, keeping me motivated, keeping the mind fresh and learning how to compete again,” said Paterno.

BIKE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Starhorse taking over Dyip franchise

Starhorse taking over Dyip franchise

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Pending approval by the PBA, a new ballclub – Starhorse Shipping Line – is in line to make its debut in the 50th...
Sports
fbtw
Qatar side tourney did more harm than good for Gilas, says Cone

Qatar side tourney did more harm than good for Gilas, says Cone

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The pocket tournament in Doha, Qatar  “probably hurt” Gilas Pilipinas more than it helped the squad, but...
Sports
fbtw

Basketball overload

By Bill Velasco | 15 hours ago
Is there too much basketball in the Philippines?
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles break through

Blue Eagles break through

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Ateneo scored a breakthrough win at the expense of erstwhile unbeaten University of the Philippines, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18,...
Sports
fbtw
Yin shatters LPGA Thai record with thrilling win

Yin shatters LPGA Thai record with thrilling win

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Angel Yin battled through relentless pressure to secure a dramatic victory at the Honda LPGA Thailand, edging out Japanese...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Legends Cup' deemed a rousing success in Bacolod

'Legends Cup' deemed a rousing success in Bacolod

2 hours ago
As expected, the AcroCity-backed Negros Basketball Association (NBA) Legends Cup was nostalgic and successful as former stars...
Sports
fbtw
NU&rsquo;s Lamina, FEU&rsquo;s Saavedra named UAAP Players of the Week

NU’s Lamina, FEU’s Saavedra named UAAP Players of the Week

2 hours ago
Veteran athletes are taking center stage as the UAAP Season 87 kicked off its volleyball tournaments last February 15, and...
Sports
fbtw
Cavs hold off Grizzlies for seventh straight NBA win

Cavs hold off Grizzlies for seventh straight NBA win

3 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 129-123 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in a testy...
Sports
fbtw
Campbell downs Potgieter in playoff for first PGA Tour title in Mexico

Campbell downs Potgieter in playoff for first PGA Tour title in Mexico

5 hours ago
Brian Campbell shook off an errant tee shot -- saved by a lucky break -- to birdie the second playoff hole, capturing his...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with