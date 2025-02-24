NUâ€™s Lamina, FEUâ€™s Saavedra named UAAP Players of the Week

NU’s Lamina, FEU’s Saavedra named UAAP Players of the Week

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran athletes are taking center stage as the UAAP Season 87 kicked off its volleyball tournaments last February 15, and memorable moments are quickly piling up just a week in.

National University's senior setter Lams Lamina continually displayed grace under pressure, capping off a marvelous week on Sunday with 23 excellent sets to help the Lady Bulldogs orchestrate a five-set victory from down two sets to one against the gutsy FEU Lady Tamaraws.

Prior to that, the two-time champion playmaker also tossed up 20 excellent sets in NU's statement sweep of rival De La Salle University in the opening day and 14 more in another 3-0 romp of Ateneo de Manila University last Wednesday to help keep the Lady Bulldogs as the only unbeaten team with three wins.

For her outstanding leadership in NU’s strong start, Lamina was named the first Collegiate Press Corps (CPC) UAAP Player of the Week presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for the period of February 15 to 23 in the women's division.

She edged out teammates Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon, Adamson’s super rookie Shaira Nitura, UP stalwart Joan Monares, and UST's dynamo Angge Poyos for the citation supported by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and World Balance.

As a setter, Lamina credits new head coach Sherwin Meneses for simplifying the game and instilling confidence in the team.

"Sobrang laki ng impact din ni Coach Sherwin [Meneses] kasi nabibigyan kami ng confidence every training and every game," she said.

Despite her stellar performances, Lamina remains focused on improving her playmaking skills to further NU's cause.

"Nandito pa lang naman ako [sa baba], 'yung iba nasa taas na pero kailangan humble lang tayo."

On the men’s side, reigning Best Opposite Spiker Dryx Saavedra spearheaded the FEU Tamaraws' stunning sweep of defending champions NU Bulldogs, racking up 20 points off 17 attacks and three blocks to cap off their own 3-0 start to the tournament.

The win marked FEU’s first victory over NU in six years dating back to Season 81, the last one also being a clean sweep.

Also thanks to a pair of 13-point outings against UST and UP under his belt before the NU stunner, Saavedra earned him the first men’s top weekly recognition, besting Ateneo's Ken Batas, NU's Leo Ordiales, and DLSU's Noel Kampton in a unanimous vote by print and online scribes covering the beat.

Saavedra expressed his joy as FEU’s relentless preparation paid off, keeping them unbeaten and at solo first place.

“Sobrang saya kasi ilang araw din kaming walang pahinga. Magaan na pahinga bukas and then after ng bukas, banat ulit kaya sana tuloy-tuloy ‘yung motivation ng lahat na walang mag-relax," he said.

He also highlighted the team’s improved mental toughness, which had been lacking last season.

"Good thing ngayon kasi sa team namin is napag-uusapan namin 'yung about mental [toughness]. Talagang 'yun 'yung kulang namin last season and sana tuloy-tuloy kasi ang ganda ng kinalabasan," Saavedra added, as FEU continues its revenge tour in Season 87.