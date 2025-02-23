Lady Bulldogs withstand Lady Tamaraws to stay unbeaten

NU's Bella Belen (4) celebrates after a point during their clash with the FEU Lady Tamaraws Sunday evening at the MOA Arena in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University endured its toughest challenge thus far in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament, outlasting Far Eastern University in five sets, 25-15, 23-25, 24-26, 25-23, 15-8, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The three-headed monster of Alyssa Solomon, Bella Belen and Vange Alinsug all scored at least 19 points in the massive come-from-behind win for the Lady Bulldogs, who rose to 3-0 in the season.

Solomon finished with a game-high 23 points, while Belen tallied 21 markers built on 13 attacks, a block and seven service aces. Alinsug recorded 19 markers, all attacks.

The match was tied at one set apiece, and the Lady Bulldogs looked primed to have the advantage as they went to set point, 24-23.

But FEU stormed back and unleashed three straight points, the last of which came via a Faida Bakanke block on Belen, to give the Lady Tamaraws the 2-1 lead.

And with their backs against the wall, NU dug deep and turned a close fourth set to a 23-20 advantage.

But FEU charged back once again, cutting the lead to one, 23-24. However, Bakanke’s potential set-tying attack sailed out, forcing the fifth-set decider.

In the fifth set, NU broke the game wide open as errors by the Lady Tamaraws, as well as timely points by Belen and Solomon, gave them an 8-3 lead.

Gerz Petallo halted the run, but Sheena Toring took it back with a hit, 9-4.

A Chen Tagaod attack pulled FEU to within three, 7-10, but Alinsug, Erin Pangilinan, Arah Panique and an attack error by Tagaod gave NU the match point, 14-7.

A service error by Alinsug kept a small window of opportunity open for the Lady Tamaraws. Belen, however, found the corner to seal the deal, 15-8.

“For me, expected ko naman talaga yung FEU na talagang contender din sila ngayong taon, ready lang kami sa lahat ng situation lamang kami or hindi. Yung composure dapat laging nandiyan kasi maraming teams na talagang gustong-gusto talunin yung NU,” NU head coach Sherwin Meneses said.

Toring added six points for NU while Alexa Mata contributed five. Lams Lamina posted 23 excellent sets in the match.

Jean Asis powered FEU with 20 points on 16 attacks, three blocks and a service ace, while Bakankke had 12. Jaz Ellarina chipped in 11 points for the Morayta-based squad.

The Lady Bulldogs will try to win their fourth straight game on Saturday against the University of the East Lady Warriors at the same venue.

FEU, on the other hand, will try to regain its winning ways on Sunday against Ateneo also at the Mall of Asia Arena.