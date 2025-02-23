^

Sports

Blue Eagles dominate Maroons for first win in UAAP 87 women's volleyball

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 23, 2025 | 5:50pm
Blue Eagles dominate Maroons for first win in UAAP 87 women's volleyball
Ateneo's Sobe Buena (7) celebrates
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ateneo Blue Eagles finally tallied a win in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament after sweeping rivals University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18, Sunday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Ateneo, which lost stalwarts Zel Tsunashima and JLo delos Santos in the team’s opening game, banked on Sobe Buena to grab the victory in one hour and 29 minutes.

Buena finished with 17 points off 15 attacks, a block and a service ace. Lyann de Guzman added 14 markers, while AC Miner had 12.

The Blue Eagles rallied from a 7-13 deficit in the second set, with Buena heating up late, scoring three of the final four points of Ateneo to grab the 2-0 lead.

And in the third set, the Katipunan-based squad erupted for an 18-9 lead and never looked back.

An 8-3 run by UP sliced the deficit to four, 17-21, but de Guzman, Miner and Buena teamed up to seal the win.

“It feels really good to be able to be back on the court because I think not just for us 12 on the court, not just for the coaching staff, but for the Ateneo community and for Zel and JLo. We’re really grateful that we got this win,” Buena said after the game.

Ateneo punched in 48 attacks compared to the Maroons’ 30, while also having more blocks (five to three) and service aces (six to five.)

The Katipunan-based squad, though, committed 20 errors compared to the Diliman-based team’s 16.

Yvana Sulit had nine markers, while Jihan Chuatico chipped in five. Taks Fujimoto had 14 excellent sets.

Irah Jaboneta led UP with 11 points, being the only Maroon in double digits.

The 1-2 Blue Eagles will take on the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws next, while the 2-1 Fighting Maroons will face La Salle next Sunday at the same Pasay City venue.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nowitzki 'disappointed and sad' for Doncic after trade

Nowitzki 'disappointed and sad' for Doncic after trade

10 hours ago
Basketball Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki says he felt "a little disappointed and sad" for Luka Doncic after the Dallas Mavericks...
Sports
fbtw
Bivol takes Beterbiev's light-heavyweight crown in Riyadh classic

Bivol takes Beterbiev's light-heavyweight crown in Riyadh classic

10 hours ago
Dmitry Bivol dethroned Artur Beterbiev as undisputed light-heavyweight champion in a thrilling contest in Riyadh in the early...
Sports
fbtw
Time to restudy

Time to restudy

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
Regardless of the outcome in today’s third FIBA Asia Cup qualifying window game between Gilas and New Zealand, it’s...
Sports
fbtw
IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa race to feature spruced-up course

IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa race to feature spruced-up course

7 hours ago
Puerto Princesa is gearing up for an electrifying edition of IRONMAN 70.3 on March 2, as race organizers unveil a faster and...
Sports
fbtw
Wide-open men's race looms in Philippine Golf Tour

Wide-open men's race looms in Philippine Golf Tour

7 hours ago
A new season signals fresh opportunities on the Philippine Golf Tour, but it also brings a fresh wave of challenges, particularly...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Terrafirma sells PBA franchise to Starhorse Shipping Line

Terrafirma sells PBA franchise to Starhorse Shipping Line

By Nelson Beltran | 5 hours ago
A new entity is set to take over one of the PBA’s franchises.
Sports
fbtw
Doncic dominates as Lakers rout Nuggets, Suns gore Bulls

Doncic dominates as Lakers rout Nuggets, Suns gore Bulls

5 hours ago
Luka Doncic delivered a dominant 32-point performance as the Los Angeles Lakers snapped the Denver Nuggets' nine-game winning...
Sports
fbtw
Superal, Constantino banner field in LPGT Pradera Verde golf tourney

Superal, Constantino banner field in LPGT Pradera Verde golf tourney

7 hours ago
The ICTSI Pradera Verde Championship ushers in the new season of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour with...
Sports
fbtw
Struggling Gilas bows to New Zealand

Struggling Gilas bows to New Zealand

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas absorbed another loss in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, this time in their rematch with New Zealand,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with