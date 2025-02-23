Blue Eagles dominate Maroons for first win in UAAP 87 women's volleyball

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ateneo Blue Eagles finally tallied a win in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament after sweeping rivals University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18, Sunday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Ateneo, which lost stalwarts Zel Tsunashima and JLo delos Santos in the team’s opening game, banked on Sobe Buena to grab the victory in one hour and 29 minutes.

Buena finished with 17 points off 15 attacks, a block and a service ace. Lyann de Guzman added 14 markers, while AC Miner had 12.

The Blue Eagles rallied from a 7-13 deficit in the second set, with Buena heating up late, scoring three of the final four points of Ateneo to grab the 2-0 lead.

And in the third set, the Katipunan-based squad erupted for an 18-9 lead and never looked back.

An 8-3 run by UP sliced the deficit to four, 17-21, but de Guzman, Miner and Buena teamed up to seal the win.

“It feels really good to be able to be back on the court because I think not just for us 12 on the court, not just for the coaching staff, but for the Ateneo community and for Zel and JLo. We’re really grateful that we got this win,” Buena said after the game.

Ateneo punched in 48 attacks compared to the Maroons’ 30, while also having more blocks (five to three) and service aces (six to five.)

The Katipunan-based squad, though, committed 20 errors compared to the Diliman-based team’s 16.

Yvana Sulit had nine markers, while Jihan Chuatico chipped in five. Taks Fujimoto had 14 excellent sets.

Irah Jaboneta led UP with 11 points, being the only Maroon in double digits.

The 1-2 Blue Eagles will take on the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws next, while the 2-1 Fighting Maroons will face La Salle next Sunday at the same Pasay City venue.