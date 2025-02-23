^

UAAP men's volleyball: Tamaraws upset defending champs Bulldogs

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 23, 2025 | 4:50pm
UAAP men's volleyball: Tamaraws upset defending champs Bulldogs
The FEU Tamaraws celebrate after a point against the NU Bulldogs Sunday afternoon at the MOA Arena.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University stunned the five-peat seeking National University Bulldogs in three sets, 27-25, 25-14, 25-23, in their UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball tournament Sunday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

This is the first time the Tamaraws won over NU since UAAP Season 81.

Dryx Saavedra powered FEU’s charge with 20 points on 17 attacks and three blocks. Jelord Talisayan chipped in 11 points while Amet Bituin added 10.

The two squads were tied at 16-all, before Saavedra and Doula Ndongala joined forces to unleash a 6-1 run to grab a 22-17 lead.

But the Bulldogs did not just roll over, unleashing a 6-2 run to make it a 24-23 deficit.

However, a Saavedra cross-court kill iced the game, 25-23, to secure the victory.

“Yung trabaho namin, hindi kami tumitigil. Kung nakita niyo yung moment sa ensayo namin, simula noong last game hanggang ngayon, hindi pa kami tumitigil magensayo at hindi pa kami nagpapahinga,” FEU head coach Eddieson Orcullo told reporters.

“Yung dedication tsaka yung hard work, samahan natin ng magandang pamilya sa team, talagang nakikita yung result sa dulo,” he added.

After a hard-fought first-set win, the Morayta-based squad erupted in the second set, turning a 10-8 lead to an 18-10 advantage.

NU could not recover, succumbing to a 0-2 deficit, the first time this season they dropped back-to-back sets.

Lirick Mendoza added seven markers for the Tamaraws while Ariel Cacao recorded 13 excellent sets.

Buds Buddin powered NU with 12 points, while Leo Aringo had 10

FEU remain unscathed through three games, while the Bulldogs dropped to 2-1.

Meanwhile, the Ateneo Blue Eagles notched their second win in the season after outlasting University of the Philippines, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-19.

Kennedy Batas and Jian Salarzon each scored 17 markers, while Amil Pacinio finished with 15.

Angelo Lagando powered UP with 14 points while Dan Nicolas had 11.

Ateneo rose to 2-1 in the season, while the Fighting Maroons slipped to 1-2 following back-to-back losses.

Ateneo will take on FEU next Sunday at the same venue, while UP will face the La Salle Green Spikers on the same day.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

FEU TAMARAWS

NU BULLDOGS

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS

VOLLEYBALL
