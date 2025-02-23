^

Sports

Filipino duathletes book World Games slots

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 23, 2025 | 3:55pm
Filipino duathletes book World Games slots

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ Merry Joy Trupa, Kim Mangrobang and Franklin Yee came through with strong performances in the 2025 Asia Triathlon Duathlon Championships in Manama, Bahrain over the weekend to earn World Games berths this August in Chengdu, China.

Trupa, the country’s top duathlete and ranked 83rd in the world, finished second in one hour, 29 minutes and 16 seconds in the five-kilometer run, 30km bike and 5km run race.

The sterling effort replicated Trupa’s feat in this same edition two years ago.

Mangrobang was third behind Trupa in 1:33:14 in the event topped by Chinese Lu Ziqing, who timed in 1:30:12.

For the 22-year-old Yee, the 2024 Clark Duathlon champion, debuted internationally with a bang after winding up at fifth in 1:17:5 in the men’s section that was ruled by Bahraini Karich Moussa, who clocked 1:16:00.

Their efforts booked them tickets to the same World Games, which is slated August 7-17, where billiards’ Carlo Biado and karateka Junna Tsukii each struck gold in its past editions.

“The Philippine Sports Commission’s support to the national duathlon squad paid off handsomely,” said Triathlon Association of the Philippines president Tom Carrasco.

Other Filipino finishers in Manama were Bea Quiambao (fifth) and Jena Valdez (seventh) in the women’s and Maynard Pecson (ninth), John Ciron (11th), Raymond Torio (14th) and John Chicano (19th) in the men’s with Maelvin Fausto as coach.

The same squad is expected to undergo more training abroad in preparation for the Chengdu and the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand late this year.

DUATHLON
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Time to restudy

Time to restudy

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Regardless of the outcome in today’s third FIBA Asia Cup qualifying window game between Gilas and New Zealand, it’s...
Sports
fbtw
Nowitzki 'disappointed and sad' for Doncic after trade

Nowitzki 'disappointed and sad' for Doncic after trade

7 hours ago
Basketball Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki says he felt "a little disappointed and sad" for Luka Doncic after the Dallas Mavericks...
Sports
fbtw
New PGT, LPGT season to unfold at Pradera

New PGT, LPGT season to unfold at Pradera

16 hours ago
The Philippine Golf Tour and the Ladies PGT are set to open another season filled with unpredictability and intense rivalries...
Sports
fbtw
High Speed Hitters shine in Iloilo

High Speed Hitters shine in Iloilo

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
PLDT imposed its indomitable will on ZUS Coffee as it hacked out a 25-20, 25-16, 25-15 victory yesterday to go into the qualifying...
Sports
fbtw
Altas win one for Acaylar

Altas win one for Acaylar

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
This one’s for the late great University of Perpetual Help coach Sammy Acaylar.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UST, La Salle finally get going

UST, La Salle finally get going

16 hours ago
Santo Tomas staved off a strong resistance from University of the East for a 28-26, 22-25, 25-23, 25-15 breakthrough win in...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers sweep Lady Falcons to enter win column

Lady Spikers sweep Lady Falcons to enter win column

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The La Salle Lady Spikers tallied their first win in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament after sweeping...
Sports
fbtw
On-fire PLDT sweeps ZUS Coffee

On-fire PLDT sweeps ZUS Coffee

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
PLDT imposed its indomitable will on ZUS Coffee as it hacked out a 25-20, 25-16, 25-15 victory Saturday to go into the qualifying...
Sports
fbtw
Yin dominates with solid 64, seizes 5-shot lead; Saso fades

Yin dominates with solid 64, seizes 5-shot lead; Saso fades

By Jan Veran | 23 hours ago
Angel Yin delivered a masterclass performance in the third round of the Honda LPGA Thailand, firing a scintillating eight-under...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with