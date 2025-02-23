^

Sports

Terrafirma sells PBA franchise to Starhorse Shipping Line

Nelson Beltran - Philstar.com
February 23, 2025 | 1:56pm
Terrafirma sells PBA franchise to Starhorse Shipping Line
Terrafirma’s Javi Gomez de Liaño and Isaac Go battle Converge’s Justin Arana for the rebound.
PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — A new entity is set to take over one of the PBA’s franchises.

Starhorse Shipping Line will acquire the Terrafrima Dyip in a deal sealed Saturday, The STAR learned Sunday.

Terrafirma governor Bobby Rosales confirmed to The STAR the sale of the Dyip PBA franchise to Starhorse.

The sale, however, will still go through the PBA board's scrutiny and approval.

If approved, the Dyip will play their final PBA conference in the coming Philippine Cup. Then, Starhorse is to take over the team lock, stock and barrel.

Starhorse is expected to make its PBA debut in the league’s 50th season.

DYIP

PBA

STARHORSE

TERRAFIRMA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Time to restudy

Time to restudy

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Regardless of the outcome in today’s third FIBA Asia Cup qualifying window game between Gilas and New Zealand, it’s...
Sports
fbtw
New PGT, LPGT season to unfold at Pradera

New PGT, LPGT season to unfold at Pradera

15 hours ago
The Philippine Golf Tour and the Ladies PGT are set to open another season filled with unpredictability and intense rivalries...
Sports
fbtw
After Swiatek, Andreeva beats Rybakina

After Swiatek, Andreeva beats Rybakina

15 hours ago
Teenager Mirra Andreeva toppled another seed at the Dubai Championships, upsetting Elena Rybakina on Friday to become the...
Sports
fbtw
Altas win one for Acaylar

Altas win one for Acaylar

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
This one’s for the late great University of Perpetual Help coach Sammy Acaylar.
Sports
fbtw
High Speed Hitters shine in Iloilo

High Speed Hitters shine in Iloilo

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
PLDT imposed its indomitable will on ZUS Coffee as it hacked out a 25-20, 25-16, 25-15 victory yesterday to go into the qualifying...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Struggling Gilas bows to New Zealand

Struggling Gilas bows to New Zealand

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas absorbed another loss in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, this time in their rematch with New Zealand,...
Sports
fbtw
Nowitzki 'disappointed and sad' for Doncic after trade

Nowitzki 'disappointed and sad' for Doncic after trade

5 hours ago
Basketball Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki says he felt "a little disappointed and sad" for Luka Doncic after the Dallas Mavericks...
Sports
fbtw
Bivol takes Beterbiev's light-heavyweight crown in Riyadh classic

Bivol takes Beterbiev's light-heavyweight crown in Riyadh classic

5 hours ago
Dmitry Bivol dethroned Artur Beterbiev as undisputed light-heavyweight champion in a thrilling contest in Riyadh in the early...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas ready for tall blacks

Gilas ready for tall blacks

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Wounded Gilas Pilipinas gets one shot to end this trying international window on a high note.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with