Terrafirma sells PBA franchise to Starhorse Shipping Line

Terrafirma’s Javi Gomez de Liaño and Isaac Go battle Converge’s Justin Arana for the rebound.

MANILA, Philippines — A new entity is set to take over one of the PBA’s franchises.

Starhorse Shipping Line will acquire the Terrafrima Dyip in a deal sealed Saturday, The STAR learned Sunday.

Terrafirma governor Bobby Rosales confirmed to The STAR the sale of the Dyip PBA franchise to Starhorse.

The sale, however, will still go through the PBA board's scrutiny and approval.

If approved, the Dyip will play their final PBA conference in the coming Philippine Cup. Then, Starhorse is to take over the team lock, stock and barrel.

Starhorse is expected to make its PBA debut in the league’s 50th season.