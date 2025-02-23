IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa race to feature spruced-up course

MANILA, Philippines — Puerto Princesa is gearing up for an electrifying edition of IRONMAN 70.3 on March 2, as race organizers unveil a faster and more scenic course designed to challenge elite endurance athletes from around the world.

Race director Julian Valencia confirmed the adjustments to the race central location and course layout, which promise to elevate the competition.

"We've made a few adjustments, including a slightly modified bike course that is not only faster but also more picturesque, as well as an all-new run course that takes athletes through the heart of Puerto Princesa City," said Valencia.

With over 400 participants from 42 countries, including powerhouses from Australia, China, France and the United Kingdom, the battle for supremacy in this grueling 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21km run is expected to be nothing short of spectacular.

A new set of champions will be crowned this year, with top contenders already emerging. Among the men, Mervin Santiago, Julian Teves and Jeremy Ruiz are expected to lead the locals’ charge, while in the women’s division, Filipinas Bianca Española, Mary Pauline Fornea, Nina Pascua and Melody Amorin will face stiff competition from international challengers such as Thailand’s Anna Lobanova, Indonesia’s Citra Melati, Japan’s Mitsuki Tanaka-Tan, and the US’ Megan Brazell.

Adding to the event’s prestige, the organizing Sunrise Events Philippines, part of the IRONMAN Group, has confirmed an influx of world-class triathletes from South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Canada, Germany, South Africa and more, setting the stage for an intense battle.

Beyond the main event, the IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa offers an action-packed race weekend. The festivities kick off with the Princesa Run on Feb. 28, a women-focused fitness run drawing over 300 participants.

On March 1, young athletes will take center stage in the IronKids Swim-Run and Kids Run, while the Sunrise Sprint, a short-distance triathlon, provides an entry point for beginners and seasoned racers alike, also set on Sunday.

As athletes push their limits, they will also get the chance to experience Puerto Princesa’s Balayong Festival, a unique celebration of the city’s iconic cherry blossoms.

Backed by LGR Athletic Wears Inc. as the main sponsor, IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa promises not just a test of endurance, strength and determination but also an unforgettable racing experience in a true tropical paradise.

For more details, visit IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa or contact Sai Aliman-Mayol ([email protected]).