^

Sports

Superal, Constantino banner field in LPGT Pradera Verde golf tourney

Philstar.com
February 23, 2025 | 12:14pm
Superal, Constantino banner field in LPGT Pradera Verde golf tourney
Princess Superal (top) and Harmie Constantino.
Pilipinas Golf

LUBAO, Pampanga – The ICTSI Pradera Verde Championship ushers in the new season of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour with one of the strongest fields ever assembled, setting the stage for a highly competitive and unpredictable battle for supremacy at Pradera Verde here Monday, February 24.

Leading the charge is a star-studded lineup featuring Asia Pacific Cup champion Princess Superal, reigning Order of Merit (OOM) winner Harmie Constantino, multi-titled Daniella Uy, Chanelle Avaricio, Sarah Ababa, Florence Bisera and Chihiro Ikeda. They’ll be joined by a talented crop of rising stars, including Mafy Singson, Mikha Fortuna and Tiffany Lee, all eager to make their mark.

Also in the fold are experienced campaigners Marvi Monsalve, Gretchen Villacencio and Pamela Mariano, along with Laurea Duque, Velinda Castil, Sam Bruce, Kayla Nocum and the returning Sunshine Baraquiel and Seoyun Kim.

With this stacked field, the season opener is shaping up to be a thrilling and unpredictable showdown.

Among the contenders, Bisera enters with momentum, having emerged as the top-performing Filipina in the recent ICTSI-WWL Group Philippine Ladies Masters at The Country Club. Her showing in the elite international event gives her a confidence boost as she takes on Pradera Verde’s demanding layout, where aggressive shot-making is both rewarded and tested.

The course’s meticulously maintained fairways offer opportunities for bold play, but Pradera Verde’s shifting winds and tricky pin placements ensure that success will require more than just length off the tee. Shot selection, course management and mental toughness will be key in the 54-hole championship, where no single playing style guarantees victory.

All eyes will be on Constantino, who looks to bounce back after withdrawing from the PH Ladies Masters due to injury. The four-leg champion will be aiming to replicate her strong start from last season, where she won three of the first five tournaments. While she struggled midway through the year, she regained form just in time, clinching the season-ending leg in brutal conditions at Negros Occidental to secure another OOM title.

However, the new season presents a different challenge — there is no clear favorite, and the title is up for grabs. With such a stacked field, anyone could emerge on top after 54 holes.

While Superal has been a dominant force in the past, she is eager to bounce back from a string of lackluster performances. The former US Girls’ Junior champion has set the standard in Philippine women’s golf, but she remains cautious about her form heading into the season opener.

Meanwhile, Lee has emerged as one of the most intriguing players to watch. The former Junior PGT standout turned professional after shocking the field with a sudden-death victory over Ikeda at the Lakewood Championship. She followed it up with an impressive professional debut, outlasting Fortuna to win at Splendido Taal.

However, her transition to the pro ranks has been a rollercoaster. Lee struggled in subsequent events, including a disappointing overseas stint in Taiwan and a missed cut at the PH Ladies Masters.

Despite these setbacks, she remains optimistic about her chances at Pradera Verde — a course where she dominated the Junior PGT leg last year with a commanding 20-stroke victory.

Beyond the marquee names, the rest of the 27-player field is also eager to make an impact. Apple Fudolin, Rev Alcantara, Kristine Fleetwood, Lucy Landico, Annika Cedo, Martina Miñoza, Eunhua Nam and Monica Mandario are all entering the week with high expectations, knowing that a strong performance could set the tone for the rest of the season.

GOLF

HARMIE CONSTANTINO

PRINCESS SUPERAL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Time to restudy

Time to restudy

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Regardless of the outcome in today’s third FIBA Asia Cup qualifying window game between Gilas and New Zealand, it’s...
Sports
fbtw
New PGT, LPGT season to unfold at Pradera

New PGT, LPGT season to unfold at Pradera

13 hours ago
The Philippine Golf Tour and the Ladies PGT are set to open another season filled with unpredictability and intense rivalries...
Sports
fbtw
UST, La Salle finally get going

UST, La Salle finally get going

13 hours ago
Santo Tomas staved off a strong resistance from University of the East for a 28-26, 22-25, 25-23, 25-15 breakthrough win in...
Sports
fbtw
Altas win one for Acaylar

Altas win one for Acaylar

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
This one’s for the late great University of Perpetual Help coach Sammy Acaylar.
Sports
fbtw
Yin dominates with solid 64, seizes 5-shot lead; Saso fades

Yin dominates with solid 64, seizes 5-shot lead; Saso fades

By Jan Veran | 20 hours ago
Angel Yin delivered a masterclass performance in the third round of the Honda LPGA Thailand, firing a scintillating eight-under...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas ready for tall blacks

Gilas ready for tall blacks

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Wounded Gilas Pilipinas gets one shot to end this trying international window on a high note.
Sports
fbtw
High Speed Hitters shine in Iloilo

High Speed Hitters shine in Iloilo

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
PLDT imposed its indomitable will on ZUS Coffee as it hacked out a 25-20, 25-16, 25-15 victory yesterday to go into the qualifying...
Sports
fbtw
After Swiatek, Andreeva beats Rybakina

After Swiatek, Andreeva beats Rybakina

13 hours ago
Teenager Mirra Andreeva toppled another seed at the Dubai Championships, upsetting Elena Rybakina on Friday to become the...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers sweep Lady Falcons to enter win column

Lady Spikers sweep Lady Falcons to enter win column

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The La Salle Lady Spikers tallied their first win in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament after sweeping...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with