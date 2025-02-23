Superal, Constantino banner field in LPGT Pradera Verde golf tourney

LUBAO, Pampanga – The ICTSI Pradera Verde Championship ushers in the new season of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour with one of the strongest fields ever assembled, setting the stage for a highly competitive and unpredictable battle for supremacy at Pradera Verde here Monday, February 24.

Leading the charge is a star-studded lineup featuring Asia Pacific Cup champion Princess Superal, reigning Order of Merit (OOM) winner Harmie Constantino, multi-titled Daniella Uy, Chanelle Avaricio, Sarah Ababa, Florence Bisera and Chihiro Ikeda. They’ll be joined by a talented crop of rising stars, including Mafy Singson, Mikha Fortuna and Tiffany Lee, all eager to make their mark.

Also in the fold are experienced campaigners Marvi Monsalve, Gretchen Villacencio and Pamela Mariano, along with Laurea Duque, Velinda Castil, Sam Bruce, Kayla Nocum and the returning Sunshine Baraquiel and Seoyun Kim.

With this stacked field, the season opener is shaping up to be a thrilling and unpredictable showdown.

Among the contenders, Bisera enters with momentum, having emerged as the top-performing Filipina in the recent ICTSI-WWL Group Philippine Ladies Masters at The Country Club. Her showing in the elite international event gives her a confidence boost as she takes on Pradera Verde’s demanding layout, where aggressive shot-making is both rewarded and tested.

The course’s meticulously maintained fairways offer opportunities for bold play, but Pradera Verde’s shifting winds and tricky pin placements ensure that success will require more than just length off the tee. Shot selection, course management and mental toughness will be key in the 54-hole championship, where no single playing style guarantees victory.

All eyes will be on Constantino, who looks to bounce back after withdrawing from the PH Ladies Masters due to injury. The four-leg champion will be aiming to replicate her strong start from last season, where she won three of the first five tournaments. While she struggled midway through the year, she regained form just in time, clinching the season-ending leg in brutal conditions at Negros Occidental to secure another OOM title.

However, the new season presents a different challenge — there is no clear favorite, and the title is up for grabs. With such a stacked field, anyone could emerge on top after 54 holes.

While Superal has been a dominant force in the past, she is eager to bounce back from a string of lackluster performances. The former US Girls’ Junior champion has set the standard in Philippine women’s golf, but she remains cautious about her form heading into the season opener.

Meanwhile, Lee has emerged as one of the most intriguing players to watch. The former Junior PGT standout turned professional after shocking the field with a sudden-death victory over Ikeda at the Lakewood Championship. She followed it up with an impressive professional debut, outlasting Fortuna to win at Splendido Taal.

However, her transition to the pro ranks has been a rollercoaster. Lee struggled in subsequent events, including a disappointing overseas stint in Taiwan and a missed cut at the PH Ladies Masters.

Despite these setbacks, she remains optimistic about her chances at Pradera Verde — a course where she dominated the Junior PGT leg last year with a commanding 20-stroke victory.

Beyond the marquee names, the rest of the 27-player field is also eager to make an impact. Apple Fudolin, Rev Alcantara, Kristine Fleetwood, Lucy Landico, Annika Cedo, Martina Miñoza, Eunhua Nam and Monica Mandario are all entering the week with high expectations, knowing that a strong performance could set the tone for the rest of the season.