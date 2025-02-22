^

Lady Spikers sweep Lady Falcons to enter win column

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 22, 2025 | 7:37pm
Lady Spikers sweep Lady Falcons to enter win column
La Salle's Alleiah Malaluan (6) attacks the defense of the Adamson Lady Falcons during their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball tournament matchup Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- The La Salle Lady Spikers tallied their first win in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament after sweeping super rookie Shai Nitura and the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-21, 26-24, 25-20, Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

After a three-set loss to defending champions National University Lady Bulldogs in their opening game, the Lady Spikers vented their ire on the young Adamson squad, winning in an hour and 28 minutes.

Alleiah Malaluan powered the Lady Spikers with 16 points on 13 attacks, two service aces and a block. Angel Canino added 15 markers.

After hard-fought wins in the first and second sets, La Salle went up by six points, 9-3, in the third set.

But a 4-1 run capped by an off-the-block attempt by Frances Mordi sliced the deficit to half, 7-10.

A 1-2 play by Mikole Reyes was answered by a hit by Mayang Nuique, but Malaluan and Aimee Provido teamed up for three straight points, giving La Salle a comfortable 14-8 lead.

A cross-court kill by Mordi, then a Nitura attack off a long rally followed by an error by Malaluan gave Adamson a window of opportunity, 11-14.

A Malaluan attack halted the run, but consecutive errors by the Lady Spikers pulled Adamson to within one, 14-15.

But the three-headed monster of Canino, Malaluan and Shevana Laput was just too much, grabbing the momentum back for the Taft-based squad.

A Canino attack pushed La Salle to match point, 24-19, before a Lilay del Castillo service error kept the Lady Falcons alive.

A Malaluan off-the-block hit iced the set and the match for the Lady Spikers.

After a tough loss in the first set, Adamson looked primed to take the second set, going ahead by one, 24-23.

After Canino tied things up with a block point, errors by Adamson gave La Salle the 2-0 advantage.

Laput had 10 points for the Lady Spikers, while Provido had six. Reyes connected on 15 excellent sets for La Salle.

Nitura, who had 33 points last time around, had 16 points for Adamson on 15 attacks and a service ace. Mordi added 12 markers.

Both teams are now holding 1-1 win-loss records.

“Sa tingin ko kulang namin is kumpyansa, dahil sa first game namin nagkulang sa paniniwala sa sarili and sa team. At the same time siguro dahil bago rin ‘yung setter,” La Salle head coach Ramil de Jesus said. 

“Doon sa mga pinagdaanan namin nung game na ‘yun, may mga natutunan ‘yung mga bata kagaya nung kailangan nila ma-overcome ‘yung pressure,” he added. 

La Salle will take on the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses next, while the Lady Falcons will face the winless University of the East. Both games will be on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

ADAMSON LADY FALCONS

LA SALLE

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Valientes take down Archers in Zamboanga Zibugay cagefest

Valientes take down Archers in Zamboanga Zibugay cagefest

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Former PBA players Vic Manuel and Mike Tolomia took charge at crunch time as the Zamboanga Valientes came from behind to pull...
Sports
fbtw

NBA breakdown

By Bill Velasco | 20 hours ago
The National Basketball Association is experiencing a gradual deterioration in its fan base.
Sports
fbtw
PGT, LPGT brace for new season

PGT, LPGT brace for new season

8 hours ago
The Philippine Golf Tour and the Ladies PGT are set to open another season filled with unpredictability and intense rivalries...
Sports
fbtw
Jung edges Corpus at Splendido

Jung edges Corpus at Splendido

20 hours ago
Korean Jaehyun Jung overcame a shaky start to capture the Philippine Golf Tour Qualifying School low medal honors despite...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;We will be better&rsquo;

‘We will be better’

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone is not one to put a positive spin on a crushing defeat like what the Nationals experienced...
Sports
fbtw
Valientes finally nail elusive title in Gov. Ann K. Hofer Invitational tourney

Valientes finally nail elusive title in Gov. Ann K. Hofer Invitational tourney

By Dino Maragay | 6 hours ago
The Zamboanga Valientes exacted payback against the Letran Knights in the finals, 91-81, to rule the 3rd Gov. Ann K. Hofer...
Sports
fbtw
Jurado, Poyos help Golden Tigresses hold off Lady Warriors

Jurado, Poyos help Golden Tigresses hold off Lady Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Regina Jurado and Angge Poyos teamed up for huge performances as University of Santo Tomas fought off the gritty University...
Sports
fbtw
Cavs crush Knicks in battle of NBA East elite

Cavs crush Knicks in battle of NBA East elite

8 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers boosted their NBA-best record with a 142-105 romp past the New York Knicks on Friday (Saturday, Manila...
Sports
fbtw
2026 Asian Games to feature 11 esports titles

2026 Asian Games to feature 11 esports titles

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
The 2026 Aichi Nagoya Asian Games will feature 11 esports titles from the previously announced eight.
Sports
fbtw
Sans top gun Ybanez, Golden Spikers still dominate Red Warriors

Sans top gun Ybanez, Golden Spikers still dominate Red Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
No Josh Ybanez, no problem.
Sports
fbtw
