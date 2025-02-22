Lady Spikers sweep Lady Falcons to enter win column

La Salle's Alleiah Malaluan (6) attacks the defense of the Adamson Lady Falcons during their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball tournament matchup Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

MANILA, Philippines -- The La Salle Lady Spikers tallied their first win in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament after sweeping super rookie Shai Nitura and the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-21, 26-24, 25-20, Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

After a three-set loss to defending champions National University Lady Bulldogs in their opening game, the Lady Spikers vented their ire on the young Adamson squad, winning in an hour and 28 minutes.

Alleiah Malaluan powered the Lady Spikers with 16 points on 13 attacks, two service aces and a block. Angel Canino added 15 markers.

After hard-fought wins in the first and second sets, La Salle went up by six points, 9-3, in the third set.

But a 4-1 run capped by an off-the-block attempt by Frances Mordi sliced the deficit to half, 7-10.

A 1-2 play by Mikole Reyes was answered by a hit by Mayang Nuique, but Malaluan and Aimee Provido teamed up for three straight points, giving La Salle a comfortable 14-8 lead.

A cross-court kill by Mordi, then a Nitura attack off a long rally followed by an error by Malaluan gave Adamson a window of opportunity, 11-14.

A Malaluan attack halted the run, but consecutive errors by the Lady Spikers pulled Adamson to within one, 14-15.

But the three-headed monster of Canino, Malaluan and Shevana Laput was just too much, grabbing the momentum back for the Taft-based squad.

A Canino attack pushed La Salle to match point, 24-19, before a Lilay del Castillo service error kept the Lady Falcons alive.

A Malaluan off-the-block hit iced the set and the match for the Lady Spikers.

After a tough loss in the first set, Adamson looked primed to take the second set, going ahead by one, 24-23.

After Canino tied things up with a block point, errors by Adamson gave La Salle the 2-0 advantage.

Laput had 10 points for the Lady Spikers, while Provido had six. Reyes connected on 15 excellent sets for La Salle.

Nitura, who had 33 points last time around, had 16 points for Adamson on 15 attacks and a service ace. Mordi added 12 markers.

Both teams are now holding 1-1 win-loss records.

“Sa tingin ko kulang namin is kumpyansa, dahil sa first game namin nagkulang sa paniniwala sa sarili and sa team. At the same time siguro dahil bago rin ‘yung setter,” La Salle head coach Ramil de Jesus said.

“Doon sa mga pinagdaanan namin nung game na ‘yun, may mga natutunan ‘yung mga bata kagaya nung kailangan nila ma-overcome ‘yung pressure,” he added.

La Salle will take on the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses next, while the Lady Falcons will face the winless University of the East. Both games will be on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.