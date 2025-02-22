^

On-fire PLDT sweeps ZUS Coffee

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 22, 2025 | 7:04pm
The PLDT High Speed Hitters celebrate after a point.
PVL Images

MANILA, Philippines -- PLDT imposed its indomitable will on ZUS Coffee as it hacked out a 25-20, 25-16, 25-15 victory Saturday to go into the qualifying round oozing with confidence in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the City of Passi Arena in Iloilo.

It was the fourth straight victory for the High Speed Hitters and eighth overall in 11 preliminary round matches to end up as the fourth seed, behind No. 1 Creamline (10-1), No. 2 Petro Gazz (10-1) and No. 3 Cignal (8-3).

It also set the Manny V. Pangilinan-owned franchise up against the same ZUS squad it just dominated in the one-game playoff phase unfurling Thursday at the PhilSports Arena.

ZUS ended up at No. 9 with a 4-7 mark.

There, PLDT would gun for nothing less than a victory that would catapult it straight to the best-of-three quarterfinals.

The losers in that round would fall in the play-in round where they will be grouped into two with the top teams in each bracket claiming the last two tickets to the quarters.

“Mindset today is to perform para sa pairing, happy na na-control naman,” said PLDT coach Rald Ricafort.

Ricafort also stressed the need to be not too complacent when they face the Thunderbelles again.

“Siguro goal naman is ma-check yung complacency para maka abot ng dulo,” he said.

Savi Davison spewed a match-best 17 points while Mary Joy Baron chipped in 10 hits.

PLDT

PVL

VOLLEYBALL

ZUS COFFEE
