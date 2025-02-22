Yin dominates with solid 64, seizes 5-shot lead; Saso fades

MANILA, Philippines -- Angel Yin delivered a masterclass performance in the third round of the Honda LPGA Thailand, firing a scintillating eight-under 64 to seize a commanding five-stroke lead over erstwhile leader Akie Iwai at Siam Country Club’s Old Course on Friday.

Yin’s round was a display of precision and consistency, as the golfer carded four birdies on each nine, making scoring look effortless in near-perfect conditions.

With an 18-under 195, Yin moved within striking distance of her second LPGA Tour victory, following her breakthrough win at the Buick LPGA Shanghai in 2023, where she edged Lilia Vu in a playoff. That triumph had come months after Vu bested her in another playoff at the Chevron Championship, one of the LPGA’s five majors.

Though Yin missed four fairways, her impeccable iron play more than compensated, as she hit all 18 greens in regulation. Many of her approach shots landed close to the pin, setting up tap-in birdies that helped her dominate the field.

While she fell just short of tying the 54-hole scoring record of 24-under 192, her 21-under total still gave her a sizable cushion heading into the final round.

Iwai, who had led after two rounds, faltered slightly with a one-under 71, dropping to second at 16-under 200.

Meanwhile, Jeeno Thitikul birdied the last hole to post a bogey-free 69, joining Moriya Jutanugarn (69) in a tie for third at 201. A Lim Kim surged into contention with a 66, placing her fifth at 203.

Meanwhile, Yuka Saso carded a second straight 70, slipping to a tie for 19th at 209. Though she struggled early with a front-nine 38, the ICTSI-backed reigning US Women’s Open champion rebounded with four birdies on the back nine, hinting at a possible strong finish in the $1.7-million event.

Saso’s round was hampered by wayward driving, as the Filipino-Japanese golfer hit just nine fairways with a 262-yard average.

Saso also missed five greens, but a steady putter (28 total putts) helped her salvage par saves, keeping her in the mix for a respectable finish.