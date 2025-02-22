Kampton powers Green Spikers over Falcons

La Salle's Noel Kampton (9) soars over the defense of the Adamson Soaring Falcons during their UAAP Season 87 men's volleyball tournament matchup Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

MANILA, Philippines — Noel Kampton’s 24-point explosion towed the La Salle Green Spikers to a three-set victory over the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 25-19, 25-23, 25-19, in their UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Kampton erupted for 24 points on 22 attacks, a block and a service ace to go with eight excellent receptions and seven digs to give the Taft-based squad its first win of the season.

Uriel Mendoza added 13 markers, while MJ Fortuna chipped in 10 for the victors.

With La Salle holding a 2-0 set advantage, the two teams were kept in a one-point game after Adamson’s Ahmed Tahiluddin found the corner and cut a three point third set lead to one, 13-14.

But Mendoza and Kampton teamed up as La Salle poured in four straight points to grab an 18-13 lead.

Mark Paulino halted the run with an off-the-block attack, but Nath del Pilar’s kill took back the five point lead, 19-14.

The Falcons tried to slowly nip away the lead with Paulino in the forefront, but Kampton was just too good to be stopped.

And with La Salle moving to match point, 24-19, a soft del Pilar offspeed hit sealed the Taft-based squad’s victory.

Del Pilar chipped in five for the Green Spikers, while Eco Adajar recorded 16 excellent sets.

No Adamson player finished in double digits. Mark Coguimbal led the Falcons with eight points. Jude Aguilar, Paulino and Tahiluddin each had seven apiece.

La Salle will be taking on the University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers next, while Adamson will face the University of the East. Both games will be on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.