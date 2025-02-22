^

Perpetual men spikers win one for late coach

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 22, 2025 | 3:11pm
Perpetual men spikers win one for late coach
Perpetual Help Altas
(NCAA Philippines)

Games Thursday

(San Beda Gym)

9 a.m. - JRU vs UPHSD (M/W)

1 p.m. - Mapua vs Letran (W/M)

 

MANILA, Philippines -- This one’s for late great University of Perpetual Help coach Sammy Acaylar.

The tribute came following the Altas’ 25-22, 31-29, 25-23 over San Beda Saturday that launched their five-peat feat bid in NCAA Season 100 men’s volleyball at the SSC-R Gym.

Kobe Tabuga and skipper Jefferson Marapoc led the way with 16 and 15 points, respectively, for the win that launched the Las Piñas-based school’s fifth straight crown and a league best 15th overall.

Fittingly, the team dedicated the win to its former mentor Acaylar, the engineer of all those championships who passed away recently.

Macky Cariño, who took over the UPHSD coaching reins from his mentor Acaylar, they’re still in the process of adjusting to one another since he only assumed the job for just more than a month.

“Adjustment period pa,” he said.

In women’s play, UPHSD got off to a strong start and never looked back in trouncing San Beda, 25-18, 28-26-25-16.

Shaila Omipon led all hitters with 16 points while Winnie Bedana and Camille Bustamante contributed 11 and 10 hits, respectively.

