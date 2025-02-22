^

Valientes finally nail elusive title in Gov. Ann K. Hofer Invitational tourney

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
February 22, 2025 | 2:39pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Zamboanga Valientes exacted payback against the Letran Knights in the finals, 91-81, to rule the 3rd Gov. Ann K. Hofer Invitational Basketball Tournament Friday at the Cultural & Sports Center in Zamboanga Sibugay.

The Valientes — who were defeated by the Knights in their first encounter — banked on the scoring of Maltese-Italian import Samuel Deguara, and former PBA players Vic Manuel and Kyt Jimenez to pull off the victory and clinch their first-ever title in the tournament in 22 years of participation.

The 7-foot-5 Deguara top-scored for Zamboanga with 24 points while Manuel and Jimenez wound up with 18 and 14 markers, respectively, as the Valientes stood their ground against Letran.

Local talent Job Alcantara also turned out to be a surprise hero for the Valientes as he put the cuffs on Letran’s ace playmaker Titing Manalili.

UST standout Forthsky Padrigao (9 points), ex-pros Mike Tolomia (8) and Reed Juntilla (6), and former UP big man Malick Diouf (6) contributed to Zamboanga’s cause.

The Valientes opened their campaign with back-to-back wins over College of St. Benilde and UAAP powerhouse and tournament defending champion La Salle, but encountered a stumbling block in Letran in their next game.

But Zamboanga bounced back, punching a ticket to the finals with a hard-fought, one-point win over MPBL squad Basilan Starhorse.

And after more than two decades, the Valientes finally hit paydirt in Friday's championship game.

“This historic victory is a testament to the unwavering determination of team owner Junnie Navarro, who has never given up on his mission to bring pride to all Zamboangueños,” the team said in a statement.

“The Valientes’ triumph is more than just a championship; it is a symbol of perseverance, heart, and the never-say-die spirit of Zamboanga Valientes,” it added.

ZAMBOANGA VALIENTES
