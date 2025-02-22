2026 Asian Games to feature 11 esports titles

MANILA, Philippines -- The 2026 Aichi Nagoya Asian Games will feature 11 esports titles from the previously announced eight.

The titles were approved by the Executive Board of the Olympic Council of Asia, during the council's Executive Board Meeting at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China last February 6.

Based on the 93rd Executive Board Meeting decisions document uploaded in the Olympic Council of Asia website, the 11 esports title to be included in the 2026 Aichi Nagoya Asian Games include MOBA favorites, League of Legends, Mobile Legends and Honor of Kings, as well as Pokemon UNITE and Dreams of 3 Kingdoms, fighting game Street Fighter 6, battle-royale games Naraka: Bladepoint and PUBG, racing game Gran Turismo (7), virtual sport efootball and puzzle game Puyo Puyo Champions.

Like previous Asian Games wherein some titles had a different version of the esports title, League of Legends and PUBG will be played using the Asian Games version.

"This is going to be our second Asian Games, mas experienced na tayo, mas prepared [na tayo]," said Philippine Esports Organization (PESO) Executive Director Marlon Marcelo told Philstar.com.

The country's national esports team Sibol participated in six events during the 2023 Asian Games, only advancing to the playoffs in the Dream Three Kingdoms event, eventually bowing out at fifth place.