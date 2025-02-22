^

Sports

2026 Asian Games to feature 11 esports titles

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
February 22, 2025 | 11:56am
2026 Asian Games to feature 11 esports titles

MANILA, Philippines -- The 2026 Aichi Nagoya Asian Games will feature 11 esports titles from the previously announced eight.

The titles were approved by the Executive Board of the Olympic Council of Asia, during the council's Executive Board Meeting at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China last February 6.

Based on the 93rd Executive Board Meeting decisions document uploaded in the Olympic Council of Asia website, the 11 esports title to be included in the 2026 Aichi Nagoya Asian Games include MOBA favorites, League of Legends, Mobile Legends and Honor of Kings, as well as Pokemon UNITE and Dreams of 3 Kingdoms, fighting game Street Fighter 6, battle-royale games Naraka: Bladepoint and PUBG, racing game Gran Turismo (7), virtual sport efootball and puzzle game Puyo Puyo Champions.

Like previous Asian Games wherein some titles had a different version of the esports title, League of Legends and PUBG will be played using the Asian Games version.

"This is going to be our second Asian Games, mas experienced na tayo, mas prepared [na tayo]," said Philippine Esports Organization (PESO) Executive Director Marlon Marcelo told Philstar.com.

The country's national esports team Sibol participated in six events during the 2023 Asian Games, only advancing to the playoffs in the Dream Three Kingdoms event, eventually bowing out at fifth place.

ESPORTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
17-year-old Andreeva stuns Swiatek in Dubai

17-year-old Andreeva stuns Swiatek in Dubai

13 hours ago
Teenager Mirra Andreeva stunned second seed Iga Swiatek to become the youngest woman to reach the semifinals of the Dubai...
Sports
fbtw
Wembanyama out for rest of season

Wembanyama out for rest of season

13 hours ago
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is expected to miss the rest of the NBA season after being diagnosed with deep vein...
Sports
fbtw
Eastridge bags PAL golf crown

Eastridge bags PAL golf crown

13 hours ago
Eastridge-Primehomes won its first Philippine Airlines (PAL) Interclub Men’s Championship division Friday, doing it...
Sports
fbtw

Losing to Gilas not option for Kiwis

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
New Zealand isn’t taking any chances against Gilas in their third FIBA Cup qualifying window rematch at the Spark Arena, Auckland, tomorrow night as coach Judd Flavell is retaining only four players from the...
Sports
fbtw

NBA breakdown

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
The National Basketball Association is experiencing a gradual deterioration in its fan base.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;We will be better&rsquo;

‘We will be better’

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone is not one to put a positive spin on a crushing defeat like what the Nationals experienced...
Sports
fbtw
Jung edges Corpus at Splendido

Jung edges Corpus at Splendido

13 hours ago
Korean Jaehyun Jung overcame a shaky start to capture the Philippine Golf Tour Qualifying School low medal honors despite...
Sports
fbtw
Letran unveils gem from Camarines Sur

Letran unveils gem from Camarines Sur

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Letran coach Oliver Almadro travelled to Bicol to scrape for some diamonds in the rough. He may have found one in Sheena...
Sports
fbtw
Valientes take down Archers in Zamboanga Zibugay cagefest

Valientes take down Archers in Zamboanga Zibugay cagefest

16 hours ago
Former PBA players Vic Manuel and Mike Tolomia took charge at crunch time as the Zamboanga Valientes came from behind to pull...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with